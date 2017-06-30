WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Paul Sironen

Post Fri Jun 30, 2017 6:33 am
debaser
Joined: Fri Mar 11, 2005 3:54 pm
Posts: 9846
Location: Here
New signing. Arrives on Monday. Some positive steps but hopefully not too little too late.
Post Fri Jun 30, 2017 6:36 am
RickyF1
Joined: Wed Mar 16, 2016 1:46 pm
Posts: 1049
Location: Waiting
Good news. Just been to try get T&A but couldn't get it in Mirfield.

Post Fri Jun 30, 2017 7:00 am
debaser
Joined: Fri Mar 11, 2005 3:54 pm
Posts: 9846
Location: Here
It doesn't say much else. No mention of how long he has signed for.
Post Fri Jun 30, 2017 7:09 am
beefy1
Joined: Fri Apr 17, 2009 5:50 pm
Posts: 702
I think Paul Sironen is probably a bit long in the tooth these days.

http://www.goldcoastbulletin.com.au/spo ... 55aabb54d0

