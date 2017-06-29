WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Rhinos Struggle To Saints Win And Go Second

Post Thu Jun 29, 2017 9:07 pm

Joined: Wed Dec 05, 2001 9:13 pm
Posts: 0

It was fourth against sixth as the Leeds Rhinos looked to overcome last weeks disappointment against the Tigers as they welcomed a St. Helens, on the back of a one-point win over Salford, to Headingley Carnegie. A loss for the Rhinos could see them finish the weekend outside the top four, but a loss for Saints would make their top four quest increasingly difficult.



Saints defeated the Rhinos in round one by 6-4 but there has been a lot of water under the bridge, and a lot of personel changes, since the season’s opening fixture.



The match saw the Rhinos without Rob Burrow, Danny McGuire, Brett Ferres, Ash Golding and Jamie Jones-Buchanan through injury and suspension while Saints missed the services of Mark Percival who was serving a one game suspension.

Post Fri Jun 30, 2017 8:50 am
Maximus007
Close game with Leeds just edging it for me it but well battled by the Saints. But yet again this season we do ourselves no favours with stupid mistakes giving away needless penalties, not making use of the ball, no effective ball playing 7 in the team, lack of speed and direction. Oh and more 'dodgy' ref decisions (Never a Sin Bin offence by Wilkin), Lots for Holbrook to thing about and sort out in the coming transitional months ahead. COYS.
Post Fri Jun 30, 2017 9:16 am
jaybs
Maximus007 agree with you in the main, but the sin binning was right, you mention the needless penalties there is no one more than Wilkin who concedes them these days and I used to be his biggest fan.

Post Fri Jun 30, 2017 9:37 am
chapylad
jaybs wrote:
Maximus007 agree with you in the main, but the sin binning was right, you mention the needless penalties there is no one more than Wilkin who concedes them these days and I used to be his biggest fan.

We have the same with Ablett and JJB.
Good game that could have gone either way.
If Smith had stayed on I believe you would have won last night.

Post Sun Jul 02, 2017 6:16 pm
Hessle Roader
Does anyone have an update on Matty Smith. His injury looked bad.
Post Sun Jul 02, 2017 7:24 pm
Judder Man
Hessle Roader wrote:
Does anyone have an update on Matty Smith. His injury looked bad.


All we know is that it is a torn eye lid an unusual injury but classified as a serious one, so I don't he will be back until the start of the 8's.
Post Sun Jul 02, 2017 7:31 pm
Hessle Roader
Judder Man wrote:
All we know is that it is a torn eye lid an unusual injury but classified as a serious one, so I don't he will be back until the start of the 8's.


Thanks for the update.
Post Wed Jul 05, 2017 9:59 pm
craig hkr
Good luck to saints for Friday. Bentham ref. Last 2 televised games he reffed fc he has let them get away with everything.whilst pinging opposition for same transgression. Okay I'm a little biased but it seems Radford/Hull play Benthams interpretation of rugby league very well. Very noticable

Post Thu Jul 06, 2017 8:36 am
Hessle Roader
craig hkr wrote:
Good luck to saints for Friday. Bentham ref. Last 2 televised games he reffed fc he has let them get away with everything.whilst pinging opposition for same transgression. Okay I'm a little biased but it seems Radford/Hull play Benthams interpretation of rugby league very well. Very noticable


And the winner of the "Understatement of the year" award goes to........
Post a reply

Return to St. Helens - the-entertainers.tv




