It was fourth against sixth as the Leeds Rhinos looked to overcome last weeks disappointment against the Tigers as they welcomed a St. Helens, on the back of a one-point win over Salford, to Headingley Carnegie. A loss for the Rhinos could see them finish the weekend outside the top four, but a loss for Saints would make their top four quest increasingly difficult.Saints defeated the Rhinos in round one by 6-4 but there has been a lot of water under the bridge, and a lot of personel changes, since the season’s opening fixture.The match saw the Rhinos without Rob Burrow, Danny McGuire, Brett Ferres, Ash Golding and Jamie Jones-Buchanan through injury and suspension while Saints missed the services of Mark Percival who was serving a one game suspension.