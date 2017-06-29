WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Clubb's Kidney: you're kidding! What a club man!

Thu Jun 29, 2017 5:43 pm
Anthony Clubb, former London Bronco product, now with Wigan, will play next weekend, only 58 days after a massive operation, which saw the removal of a kidney from Clubb's body.
You're kidding, surely! This man is either crazy of made of kryptonite. How can he throw himself into the most brutal game in the world after such a physical trauma?
Won't some of the dirtier players target his missing kidney area?
Thu Jun 29, 2017 6:43 pm
Wigan are in a different league so he will be fine

Regards

King James

Thu Jun 29, 2017 7:31 pm
Well surely if it's missing, it won't hurt?...
Image

Fri Jun 30, 2017 7:26 am
Years ago at my team Hull KR we had a player who had to finish because of kidney problems so Its bloody fantastic what the medics can do now well done to him :CLAP: :CLAP:
