Anthony Clubb, former London Bronco product, now with Wigan, will play next weekend, only 58 days after a massive operation, which saw the removal of a kidney from Clubb's body.

You're kidding, surely! This man is either crazy of made of kryptonite. How can he throw himself into the most brutal game in the world after such a physical trauma?

Won't some of the dirtier players target his missing kidney area?