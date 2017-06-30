WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Squad for Catalans

Squad for Catalans

Fri Jun 30, 2017 9:44 pm
If Brown had the pace of Mcnally and Mcnally had the strength of Brown,we would have an ideal FB.
Re: Squad for Catalans

Fri Jun 30, 2017 10:04 pm
atomic wrote:
If Brown had the pace of Mcnally and Mcnally had the strength of Brown,we would have an ideal FB.


Sounds like a job for Ben Reynolds to me.

Re: Squad for Catalans

Fri Jun 30, 2017 10:11 pm
Not for me I'm afraid,FB dedicated primary position players only.
Re: Squad for Catalans

Sat Jul 01, 2017 12:42 am
atomic wrote:
If Brown had the pace of Mcnally and Mcnally had the strength of Brown,we would have an ideal FB.

Atomic, after watching Hardaker and Shaun tonight, it shows what we are lacking in this position, though I do like Brown under the high ball, and how he returns kicks to the opposition.
