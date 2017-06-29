WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Squad for Catalans

Squad for Catalans

Post Thu Jun 29, 2017 4:37 pm
http://www.rugby-league.com/superleague ... view/13257

No Hock, Higham, Weston, McNally, Hampshire, Green, or Mortimer.

Re: Squad for Catalans

Post Thu Jun 29, 2017 4:51 pm
Alan wrote:
http://www.rugby-league.com/superleague/match_preview/13257

No Hock, Higham, Weston, McNally, Hampshire, Green, or Mortimer.
Mortimer is in the squad

Re: Squad for Catalans

Post Thu Jun 29, 2017 6:08 pm
gunners guns13 wrote:
Mortimer is in the squad


Not in the one named on the RFL website. (see the link in my original post) mind you, there are only 18 names in that one!

Re: Squad for Catalans

Post Fri Jun 30, 2017 12:22 am
Bird being named in the Cats 19..If Mortimer feels up to it..Lets do it.
