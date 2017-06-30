|
Joined: Tue May 03, 2005 10:47 am
Posts: 6308
Location: WF6,a small town in Wakefield
|
Didn't the powers that be say only a fortnight since that they hadn't yet decided on the format for the 2018 season?
|
Twitter...@GINGERWILDCAT
|
Fri Jun 30, 2017 10:20 am
|
Joined: Mon May 02, 2005 11:29 am
Posts: 2355
Location: Halifax
|
Sacred Cow wrote:
The league will be extended.
If Super League is extended Toronto may get a birth in it,money talks you know
|
|
Fri Jun 30, 2017 11:29 am
|
Joined: Tue Oct 20, 2015 10:55 am
Posts: 1500
|
Just been looking at Torontos squad.
They maybe setting the world alight in the 3rd tier, but I dont think that it would make for a competetive SL squad just yet.
What I do hope though regarding Toronto is that they are on a level playing field in relation to salary cap as other teams in their respective division, as a news item, to me suggests otherwise. If the article is true, yet another example of RFL bending over backwards to help expansion teams at the expense of heartland clubs.
Meanwhile, back to Ash Gibson
|
|
Fri Jun 30, 2017 3:17 pm
|
Joined: Mon Feb 21, 2011 7:03 pm
Posts: 3121
|
Eastern Wildcat wrote:
Just been looking at Torontos squad.
They maybe setting the world alight in the 3rd tier, but I dont think that it would make for a competetive SL squad just yet.
What I do hope though regarding Toronto is that they are on a level playing field in relation to salary cap as other teams in their respective division, as a news item, to me suggests otherwise. If the article is true, yet another example of RFL bending over backwards to help expansion teams at the expense of heartland clubs.
Meanwhile, back to Ash Gibson
Too right, what I've seen of them Fev, KR, London will all beat them easily let alone a SL side, but that's just me hoping they do
|
|
Fri Jun 30, 2017 7:43 pm
|
Joined: Sat Oct 04, 2008 9:10 am
Posts: 9325
Location: wakefield
|
I'm sure the Bradford lads will let you discuss their season their forum.
Keep this thread about Gibson.
|
A dog is not considered a good dog because he is a good barker. A man is not considered a good man because he is a good talker - Buddha
|
Fri Jun 30, 2017 7:56 pm
|
Joined: Sun Aug 28, 2016 8:53 pm
Posts: 17
|
Are we making room for todd carney ??
|
|
Fri Jun 30, 2017 8:19 pm
|
Joined: Sat Oct 04, 2008 9:10 am
Posts: 9325
Location: wakefield
|
Stop it Eastardsley!! That's all we need. I hope you are joking
Carney can be outstanding but he isn't right now.
|
A dog is not considered a good dog because he is a good barker. A man is not considered a good man because he is a good talker - Buddha
|
Sun Jul 02, 2017 10:51 am
|
Joined: Thu Jan 24, 2008 1:29 pm
Posts: 364
|
Bit disappointed we've let Gibson go, I saw in him great potential, actually thought he is our best centre of the 4 we currently have.
Good luck at the bulls.
|
Current Yorkshire Cup holders - Trinity
|
Tue Jul 04, 2017 9:47 am
|
Joined: Tue Apr 08, 2014 6:33 pm
Posts: 67
|
Sorry not for me. Fourth behind Lynne, Topou and Arundel in my opinion, which must also be Chesters' as he's let him go.
|
Who is online
Users browsing this forum: beamer, bellycouldtackle, bigalf, bren2k, brettoncat, BRIGGY, Bull Mania, djcool, FickleFingerOfFate, FIL, Hessle Roader, Inflatable_Armadillo, jakeyg95, JINJER, Jizzer, Joe Banjo, Kevs Head, malpalu, newgroundb4wakey, poppys mum, Sandal Cat, sandcat20, tigersteve, Two Points, upthecats, WF Rhino, Wildthing, wrencat1873 and 243 guests
Quick Reply
Return to Wakefield Trinity
|