WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Ashley Gibson

Board index Super League Wakefield Trinity Ashley Gibson

 
Post a reply

Re: Ashley Gibson

Post Fri Jun 30, 2017 9:17 am
JINJER User avatar
Silver RLFANS Member
Silver RLFANS Member

Joined: Tue May 03, 2005 10:47 am
Posts: 6308
Location: WF6,a small town in Wakefield
Didn't the powers that be say only a fortnight since that they hadn't yet decided on the format for the 2018 season?
Twitter...@GINGERWILDCAT

Re: Ashley Gibson

Post Fri Jun 30, 2017 10:20 am
djcool Free-scoring winger
Free-scoring winger

Joined: Mon May 02, 2005 11:29 am
Posts: 2355
Location: Halifax
Sacred Cow wrote:
The league will be extended.

If Super League is extended Toronto may get a birth in it,money talks you know

Re: Ashley Gibson

Post Fri Jun 30, 2017 11:29 am
Eastern Wildcat Free-scoring winger
Free-scoring winger

Joined: Tue Oct 20, 2015 10:55 am
Posts: 1500
Just been looking at Torontos squad.

They maybe setting the world alight in the 3rd tier, but I dont think that it would make for a competetive SL squad just yet.

What I do hope though regarding Toronto is that they are on a level playing field in relation to salary cap as other teams in their respective division, as a news item, to me suggests otherwise. If the article is true, yet another example of RFL bending over backwards to help expansion teams at the expense of heartland clubs.

Meanwhile, back to Ash Gibson

Re: Ashley Gibson

Post Fri Jun 30, 2017 3:17 pm
Big lads mate Bronze RLFANS Member
Bronze RLFANS Member

Joined: Mon Feb 21, 2011 7:03 pm
Posts: 3121
Eastern Wildcat wrote:
Just been looking at Torontos squad.

They maybe setting the world alight in the 3rd tier, but I dont think that it would make for a competetive SL squad just yet.

What I do hope though regarding Toronto is that they are on a level playing field in relation to salary cap as other teams in their respective division, as a news item, to me suggests otherwise. If the article is true, yet another example of RFL bending over backwards to help expansion teams at the expense of heartland clubs.

Meanwhile, back to Ash Gibson

Too right, what I've seen of them Fev, KR, London will all beat them easily let alone a SL side, but that's just me hoping they do :D

Re: Ashley Gibson

Post Fri Jun 30, 2017 7:43 pm
PopTart User avatar
100% League Network
100% League Network

Joined: Sat Oct 04, 2008 9:10 am
Posts: 9325
Location: wakefield
I'm sure the Bradford lads will let you discuss their season their forum.
Keep this thread about Gibson.
A dog is not considered a good dog because he is a good barker. A man is not considered a good man because he is a good talker - Buddha

Re: Ashley Gibson

Post Fri Jun 30, 2017 7:56 pm
eastardsley Stevo's Armpit

Joined: Sun Aug 28, 2016 8:53 pm
Posts: 17
Are we making room for todd carney ??

Re: Ashley Gibson

Post Fri Jun 30, 2017 8:19 pm
PopTart User avatar
100% League Network
100% League Network

Joined: Sat Oct 04, 2008 9:10 am
Posts: 9325
Location: wakefield
Stop it Eastardsley!! That's all we need. I hope you are joking :)

Carney can be outstanding but he isn't right now.
A dog is not considered a good dog because he is a good barker. A man is not considered a good man because he is a good talker - Buddha

Re: Ashley Gibson

Post Sun Jul 02, 2017 10:51 am
metallicat User avatar
Strong-running second rower
Strong-running second rower

Joined: Thu Jan 24, 2008 1:29 pm
Posts: 364
Bit disappointed we've let Gibson go, I saw in him great potential, actually thought he is our best centre of the 4 we currently have.
Good luck at the bulls.
Current Yorkshire Cup holders - Trinity

Re: Ashley Gibson

Post Tue Jul 04, 2017 9:47 am
Two Points Stevo's Armpit

Joined: Tue Apr 08, 2014 6:33 pm
Posts: 67
Sorry not for me. Fourth behind Lynne, Topou and Arundel in my opinion, which must also be Chesters' as he's let him go.
Previous

Who is online

Users browsing this forum: beamer, bellycouldtackle, bigalf, bren2k, brettoncat, BRIGGY, Bull Mania, djcool, FickleFingerOfFate, FIL, Hessle Roader, Inflatable_Armadillo, jakeyg95, JINJER, Jizzer, Joe Banjo, Kevs Head, malpalu, newgroundb4wakey, poppys mum, Sandal Cat, sandcat20, tigersteve, Two Points, upthecats, WF Rhino, Wildthing, wrencat1873 and 243 guests

Quick Reply

Subject: Message:
   
Post a reply

Return to Wakefield Trinity




All views expressed are those of the author and not necessarily those of the RLFANS.COM or it's subsites.

Whilst every effort is made to ensure that news stories, articles and images are correct, we cannot be held responsible for errors. However, if you feel any material on this website is copyrighted or incorrect in any way please contact us using the link at the top of the page so we can remove it or negotiate copyright permission.

RLFANS.COM, the owners of this website, is not responsible for the content of its sub-sites or posts, please email the author of this sub-site or post if you feel you find an article offensive or of a choice nature that you disagree with.

Copyright 1999 - 2017 RLFANS.COM

POSTSONLINEMEMBERSRECORD (DATE)YOUR TEAM
4,596,2121,78176,0724,491 (28-03-2016)SET
LOGIN HERE
or REGISTER for more features!.
  Wed : 19:30
CH1
DONCASTER
v
OXFORD  
 > Thu 6th Jul : 20:00
SL
WAKEFIELD
v
CASTLEFORD
TV
 < 
  Fri : 10:50
NRL
SYDNEY
v
SOUTHS
TV
  
  Fri : 20:00
SL
HUDDERSFIELD
v
WIDNES  
  Fri : 20:00
SL
ST. HELENS
v
HULL FC  
  Fri : 20:00
SL
WARRINGTON
v
LEIGH  
  Sat : 08:30
NRL
PENRITH
v
MANLY
TV
  
  Sat : 10:30
NRL
MELBOURNE
v
PARRAMATTA
TV
  
  Sat : 15:00
CH1
LONDON
v
HUNSLET  
  Sat : 18:00
SL
CATALANS
v
WIGAN
TV
  
  Sat : 18:30
CH1
BARROW
v
OXFORD  
  Sat : 18:30
CH
TOULOUSE
v
HALIFAX  
  Sun : 00:01
CH1
TORONTO
v
GLOUC
TV
  
  Sun : 07:00
NRL
CANTERBURY
v
NEWCASTLE
TV
  
  Sun : 15:00
CH
LONDON
v
SHEFFIELD  
  Sun : 15:00
CH
ROCHDALE
v
SWINTON  
  Sun : 15:00
CH
BATLEY
v
DEWSBURY  
  Sun : 15:00
CH
BRADFORD
v
HULL KR  
  Sun : 15:00
CH
OLDHAM
v
FEATHERSTONE  
  Sun : 15:00
SL
SALFORD
v
LEEDS  
ALL SCORES PROVIDED BY RLFANS.COM