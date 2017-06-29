Yes, we have plenty of cover in the three quarters, and like others said he seemed a bit lightweight.



Hope he goes well, as he never let us down.



Could we looking though, to add a bit extra quality in the backs, but having to let one go in the process. If so, then probably think it is the right call.



Iut of curiosity, what standard are our young guns who play in the centre. I dont get the opportunity to watch U19s