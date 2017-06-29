WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Ashley Gibson

Post Thu Jun 29, 2017 9:26 pm
Eastern Wildcat


Yes, we have plenty of cover in the three quarters, and like others said he seemed a bit lightweight.

Hope he goes well, as he never let us down.

Could we looking though, to add a bit extra quality in the backs, but having to let one go in the process. If so, then probably think it is the right call.

Iut of curiosity, what standard are our young guns who play in the centre. I dont get the opportunity to watch U19s

Post Fri Jun 30, 2017 4:34 am
Bully_Boxer




musson wrote:
Obsessed

Pardon? I just visited to see what his previous club supporters thought of him. Sounds like he's the sort of player we desperately need right now.

Post Fri Jun 30, 2017 4:37 am
Bully_Boxer




charlie63wildcat wrote:
I don't like the bitter b ocks mate. Take no notice of them. We can hardly afford to gloat so precarious is our position. We've dodged 2 bullets at least with Cas 06 and you 15. Never mind the ground! RL is a small family. Reality is we all need each other

Thanks. I don't think the game as a whole is in a brilliant place right now so I agree with you entirely. Back to Gibson, he sounds like a decent solid SL player who should go well in the Championship for us.

Post Fri Jun 30, 2017 4:39 am
musson


Bully_Boxer wrote:
Pardon? I just visited to see what his previous club supporters thought of him. Sounds like he's the sort of player we desperately need right now.



Sure you did........... sure

Post Fri Jun 30, 2017 5:04 am
Spookdownunder


Shows how far we have come when we can let a player of this quality leave

Post Fri Jun 30, 2017 5:39 am
Bets'y Bulls



He seems to be rated by you guys, shame we couldn't have got him in 2 months ago!

Post Fri Jun 30, 2017 5:49 am
Lockers700



Like everyone else, a decent lad & player who looked good when given the chance but never got going due to injuries. It didn't help getting speared at widnes!

Good luck!
