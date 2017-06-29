WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Ashley Gibson

Post Thu Jun 29, 2017 3:48 pm
According to journalist Matthew Shaw gone to Bradford on a permanent deal.

Post Thu Jun 29, 2017 3:58 pm
http://www.totalrl.com/bulls-land-wakefield-centre-on-permanent-deal/

Post Thu Jun 29, 2017 4:01 pm
Hope he is happy at his new club, I dont want Bulls to do well but Ash has never let us down, unlucky with injuries, and always came across as a good lad. So I hope Ash is a real star for the Bulls but that they finish bottom and get relegated.

Post Thu Jun 29, 2017 4:22 pm
Thought he did well every time he played. Are we thining the squad but improving the quality for next season?

