REDWHITEANDBLUE wrote: Wow underwhelmed in the position Bradford are in Ash is a a quality player I suspect we have let him go to make way for another signing for the 8s he will definitely bolster your side.

Maybe im being harsh and didn't mean to come across that way. From what ive seen he always seemed to be on the small side (maybe its my imagination though haha) but certainly some positive comments from Wakey fans has changed my mind.