Post Thu Jun 29, 2017 3:39 pm
joanne callotte




Just mentioned the next "big name" signing!!! :BOW: :BOW:

Re: The NRL Footy Show

Post Thu Jun 29, 2017 4:09 pm
ChutneyFanatic



Who's that then?

Re: The NRL Footy Show

Post Thu Jun 29, 2017 4:16 pm
joanne callotte




ChutneyFanatic wrote:
Who's that then?



Josh McCrone from St George.

Re: The NRL Footy Show

Post Thu Jun 29, 2017 4:28 pm
charlie caroli






joanne callotte wrote:
Josh McCrone from St George.

Yeah for Toronto.

Re: The NRL Footy Show

Post Thu Jun 29, 2017 4:53 pm
joanne callotte




charlie caroli wrote:
Yeah for Toronto.



Well Paul Vautin asked the panel "who has signed for Leigh?", and the whole panel said his name at the same time.

Re: The NRL Footy Show

Post Thu Jun 29, 2017 5:17 pm
charlie caroli






joanne callotte wrote:
Well Paul Vautin asked the panel "who has signed for Leigh?", and the whole panel said his name at the same time.

Well I've heard he's going to Toronto, he's also a Hooker do we need another one?And who would make way for him on our import quota?

Re: The NRL Footy Show

Post Sat Jul 01, 2017 6:23 pm
The Chin's Back






Josh McCrone is a poor signing if you've actually signed him as he's not very good at all

He's got a nice Aussie twang though

Re: The NRL Footy Show

Post Sat Jul 01, 2017 7:20 pm
THECherry&Whites






The Chin's Back wrote:
Josh McCrone is a poor signing if you've actually signed him as he's not very good at all

He's got a nice Aussie twang though


We've not signed him, he's off to Toronto because they are not happy with Ryan Brierley.
Am I Rugby Leagues Adrian Durham?

Re: The NRL Footy Show

Post Sat Jul 01, 2017 7:44 pm
The Chin's Back






THECherry&Whites wrote:
We've not signed him, he's off to Toronto because they are not happy with Ryan Brierley.


What part of Brierley's game is Paul Rowley not happy with?

It's not like they signed a stranger that they took a chance on afterall?

