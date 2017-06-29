Faxhali wrote: Doesn't get much worse than going securing short term with relegation Fodder rather than a team you have already been with this year. Either totally potless or doesn't like the club/running of it

Yep, could be that he see's Fax as going nowhere and lets be honest he's not on his own but we're speculating on how someone is thinking which is just guesswork.As stated last week BEFORE the Oldham offer he was happy to play at Fax and do his best for us and himself in the process.Oldham have now come in with an alternative deal which is stated as being better for all parties to the end of the season and Fax have decided not to get into a bidding war at this stage and cut their cloth accordingly.Bottom line, if it is that he doesn't want to be here, then we don't want him and it's better to know beforehand rather than after as has been the case with some in the past.