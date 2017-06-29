WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Matty Wilkinson

Board index Kingstone Press Championship Halifax - FaxFans.co.uk Matty Wilkinson

 
Post a reply

Matty Wilkinson

Post Thu Jun 29, 2017 1:55 pm
chazzerboy Eddie Hemmings's Wig
Eddie Hemmings's Wig

Joined: Sun Sep 22, 2013 12:09 am
Posts: 202
Last we have seen of Matty Wilkinson. Has joined Oldham and according to player and Oldham he turned Halifax down. Looks like we are short of money if players are picking Oldham over us. :( Oldham fighting relegation and we are comfortable in 5th. :shock:

http://www.totalrl.com/salford-duo-join-oldham-2/

Re: Matty Wilkinson

Post Thu Jun 29, 2017 2:14 pm
mr t hall Free-scoring winger
Free-scoring winger

Joined: Tue Nov 08, 2005 12:47 pm
Posts: 2364
Something is obviously very amiss....

Re: Matty Wilkinson

Post Thu Jun 29, 2017 2:32 pm
faxcar Free-scoring winger
Free-scoring winger

Joined: Tue Oct 26, 2010 1:26 pm
Posts: 2431
I don't see anything to change what we think we already know about our finances.
On the playing side the lad has made a personnel decision that fits better the short term current circumstances and all the best to him.

Re: Matty Wilkinson

Post Thu Jun 29, 2017 3:13 pm
Faxhali Free-scoring winger
Free-scoring winger

Joined: Fri Sep 03, 2010 1:24 pm
Posts: 1708
Location: FAX
faxcar wrote:
I don't see anything to change what we think we already know about our finances.
On the playing side the lad has made a personnel decision that fits better the short term current circumstances and all the best to him.


Doesn't get much worse than going securing short term with relegation Fodder rather than a team you have already been with this year. Either totally potless or doesn't like the club/running of it

Re: Matty Wilkinson

Post Thu Jun 29, 2017 3:22 pm
mr t hall Free-scoring winger
Free-scoring winger

Joined: Tue Nov 08, 2005 12:47 pm
Posts: 2364
Faxhali wrote:
Doesn't get much worse than going securing short term with relegation Fodder rather than a team you have already been with this year. Either totally potless or doesn't like the club/running of it
There was a feature in courier Friday before last with Wilkinson saying how he was enjoying his spell at Fax and how he wanted to help the club achieve it's top 4 ambition.......then misses Swinton and now this.....

Re: Matty Wilkinson

Post Thu Jun 29, 2017 4:50 pm
faxcar Free-scoring winger
Free-scoring winger

Joined: Tue Oct 26, 2010 1:26 pm
Posts: 2431
Faxhali wrote:
Doesn't get much worse than going securing short term with relegation Fodder rather than a team you have already been with this year. Either totally potless or doesn't like the club/running of it

Yep, could be that he see's Fax as going nowhere and lets be honest he's not on his own but we're speculating on how someone is thinking which is just guesswork.
As stated last week BEFORE the Oldham offer he was happy to play at Fax and do his best for us and himself in the process.
Oldham have now come in with an alternative deal which is stated as being better for all parties to the end of the season and Fax have decided not to get into a bidding war at this stage and cut their cloth accordingly.

Bottom line, if it is that he doesn't want to be here, then we don't want him and it's better to know beforehand rather than after as has been the case with some in the past.

Re: Matty Wilkinson

Post Thu Jun 29, 2017 5:37 pm
thefaxfanman User avatar
Free-scoring winger
Free-scoring winger

Joined: Wed Aug 14, 2013 10:47 pm
Posts: 1164
Location: Halifax, West Yorkshire
reckon he wasn't guaranteed first team rugby (with BK close to returning) so why wouldn't you take a contract at Oldham where you're more likely to play week in week out?
In Marshall, We Trust

'LET ONLY THOSE WHO ENTER DO SO WITH PRIDE AND A DETERMINATION TO UPHOLD THE FINE TRADITION OF THE CLUB' - THRUM HALL DRESSING ROOM PLAQUE

Re: Matty Wilkinson

Post Thu Jun 29, 2017 7:09 pm
Pellon Boy Strong-running second rower
Strong-running second rower

Joined: Mon Mar 09, 2015 11:44 am
Posts: 358
He may be an Oldham lad? (I don't know and haven't looked)

Who is online

Users browsing this forum: bentleyman, Cassandra, chazzerboy, Faxnay, Faxtastic123, freddies wig, Hudd-Shay, Living The Dream, Pellon Boy, ron ryan's jockstrap and 93 guests

Quick Reply

Subject: Message:
   
Post a reply

Return to Halifax - FaxFans.co.uk




All views expressed are those of the author and not necessarily those of the RLFANS.COM or it's subsites.

Whilst every effort is made to ensure that news stories, articles and images are correct, we cannot be held responsible for errors. However, if you feel any material on this website is copyrighted or incorrect in any way please contact us using the link at the top of the page so we can remove it or negotiate copyright permission.

RLFANS.COM, the owners of this website, is not responsible for the content of its sub-sites or posts, please email the author of this sub-site or post if you feel you find an article offensive or of a choice nature that you disagree with.

Copyright 1999 - 2017 RLFANS.COM

POSTSONLINEMEMBERSRECORD (DATE)YOUR TEAM
4,593,7951,90476,0644,491 (28-03-2016)SET
LOGIN HERE
or REGISTER for more features!.
 FT 
Thu : 10:50
NRL
PARRAMATTA
13
- 12CANTERBURY
TV
  
 NOW 
Thu : 20:00
SL
LEEDS
0
- 4ST. HELENS
TV
  
Swift Try LIVE ON SKY SPORTS
  Fri : 09:00
NRL
GOLD COAST
v
ST GEORGE
TV
  
  Fri : 10:50
NRL
BRISBANE
v
MELBOURNE
TV
  
  Sat : 06:00
NRL
SYDNEY
v
CRONULLA
TV
  
  Sat : 08:30
NRL
MANLY
v
NZ WARRIORS
TV
  
  Sat : 10:30
NRL
CANBERRA
v
NQL COWBOYS
TV
  
  Sat : 18:00
SL
CATALANS
v
LEIGH
TV
  
 > Sat : 18:30
SL
WAKEFIELD
v
WARRINGTON < 
  Sat : 18:30
CH1
BARROW
v
GLOUC  
  Sat : 19:00
SL
CASTLEFORD
v
HULL FC  
  Sun : 05:00
NRL
NEWCASTLE
v
WESTS
TV
  
  Sun : 07:00
NRL
SOUTHS
v
PENRITH
TV
  
  Sun : 14:00
CH1
OXFORD
v
CELTIC  
  Sun : 14:00
CH1
WHITEHAVEN
v
KEIGHLEY  
  Sun : 14:00
CH1
HEMEL
v
SOUTH WALES  
  Sun : 15:00
CH
HULL KR
v
LONDON  
  Sun : 15:00
CH
OLDHAM
v
TOULOUSE  
  Sun : 15:00
CH
DEWSBURY
v
ROCHDALE  
  Sun : 15:00
CH
FEATHERSTONE
v
BATLEY  
ALL SCORES PROVIDED BY RLFANS.COM