chissitt wrote: Apologies it was Crooks and he had the ball in his hand when his foot was in touch after Yaha was pushed of the ball, thanks for correcting me and of course the try still stands as the papers correctly state.

No problem.I agree that it shouldn't have been a try though. Mind you, I thought Danny Tickle's disallowed effort in the second half should have stood. The ball was ripped out of his grasp, (in a 'one-on-one') and he simply followed on to score. So I guess that evened out.If ever there was a contest to prove the maxim of 'it's an 80 minute game', that was it. You have to stay switched on for the FULL 80. I'm a very disappointed Leyther, but credit to Catalans for not giving up on what should have been a lost cause.