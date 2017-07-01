WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Corby Glenn Stewart - Leigh home 01/07 1700

Will we beat Leigh?

Poll ended at Sat Jul 01, 2017 11:20 am

Win
3
43%
Lose
4
57%
Draw
0
No votes
 
Total votes : 7

Re: Corby Glenn Stewart - Leigh home 01/07 1700

Post Sun Jul 02, 2017 7:26 pm
Alan Silver


Joined: Tue Oct 15, 2002 5:39 am
Posts: 9514
Location: Deep in Leytherland
chissitt wrote:
Apologies it was Crooks and he had the ball in his hand when his foot was in touch after Yaha was pushed of the ball, thanks for correcting me and of course the try still stands as the papers correctly state.



No problem. :thumb: I agree that it shouldn't have been a try though. Mind you, I thought Danny Tickle's disallowed effort in the second half should have stood. The ball was ripped out of his grasp, (in a 'one-on-one') and he simply followed on to score. So I guess that evened out.

If ever there was a contest to prove the maxim of 'it's an 80 minute game', that was it. You have to stay switched on for the FULL 80. I'm a very disappointed Leyther, but credit to Catalans for not giving up on what should have been a lost cause.

Re: Corby Glenn Stewart - Leigh home 01/07 1700

Post Mon Jul 03, 2017 7:46 am
John_D

Réseau 100% de Treiziste

Joined: Thu Feb 21, 2002 4:49 pm
Posts: 30553
Location: The commentary box
Got out of jail on this one

Re: Corby Glenn Stewart - Leigh home 01/07 1700

Post Mon Jul 03, 2017 9:43 am
Alan Silver


Joined: Tue Oct 15, 2002 5:39 am
Posts: 9514
Location: Deep in Leytherland
John_D wrote:
Got out of jail on this one


Yes, but full credit to Catalans for never giving up.
