Will we beat Leigh?

Poll ended at Sat Jul 01, 2017 11:20 am

Win
3
43%
Lose
4
57%
Draw
0
No votes
 
Total votes : 7

Corby Glenn Stewart - Leigh home 01/07 1700

Post Thu Jun 29, 2017 11:20 am
Jimmythecuckoo

100% League Network

Joined: Mon Feb 07, 2005 7:28 pm
Posts: 3011
Location: Peterborough
Never has the term "Must win" been more appropriate than in this one.

Will Maria, Stewart and Pellisier be at the top level to try and hammer a nail in our top 8 ambitions?

We are getting back to some semblance of order apart from the news that Iain Thornley is busted for 6 weeks.

Dragons absolutely have to win this match and comfortably to give themselves some semblance of momentum and a chance of nicking their way out of trouble.

It will be interesting to see the crowds reaction to Myler and how he goes knowing he will soon be out of the pit of misery that has been Stade GB in 2017.

Leigh (h) - James County Clare

Post Thu Jun 29, 2017 11:21 am
John_D

Réseau 100% de Treiziste

Joined: Thu Feb 21, 2002 4:49 pm
Posts: 30552
Location: The commentary box
Squad with a few names back:

Gigot, Broughton, Inu, Yaha, Walsh, Myler, Moa, Aiton, Casty, Anderson, Horo, Bird, Bousquet, Garcia, Baitieri, Duport, Simon, Da Costa, Margalet

Re: Corby Glenn Stewart - Leigh home 01/07 1700

Post Thu Jun 29, 2017 2:19 pm
lewis9966
Strong-running second rower

Joined: Fri Jun 05, 2015 11:09 am
Posts: 443
not a bad squad that

Re: Corby Glenn Stewart - Leigh home 01/07 1700

Post Fri Jun 30, 2017 9:00 am
John_D

Réseau 100% de Treiziste

Joined: Thu Feb 21, 2002 4:49 pm
Posts: 30552
Location: The commentary box
Leythers:
Brown, Higson, Crooks, Dawson, Drinkwater, Paterson, Stewart, Hansen, Pelissier, Tickle, Maria, Vea, Reynolds, Hood, Hopkins, Acton, Burr, Fleming.

Re: Corby Glenn Stewart - Leigh home 01/07 1700

Post Fri Jun 30, 2017 2:26 pm
Alan Silver
Silver RLFANS Member

Joined: Tue Oct 15, 2002 5:39 am
Posts: 9498
Location: Deep in Leytherland
John_D wrote:
Leythers:
Brown, Higson, Crooks, Dawson, Drinkwater, Paterson, Stewart, Hansen, Pelissier, Tickle, Maria, Vea, Reynolds, Hood, Hopkins, Acton, Burr, Fleming.


and Mortimer. The RFL missed him off the Leigh squad, only listing 18 names.

Re: Corby Glenn Stewart - Leigh home 01/07 1700

Post Sat Jul 01, 2017 6:07 pm
Cattagirl Stevo's Armpit

Joined: Sun Apr 03, 2016 11:03 am
Posts: 34
Much needed win - if Leigh had won it on that penalty they earned through "cheating" basically, would have been a bit hard to take.

Users browsing this forum: Cattagirl and 21 guests

