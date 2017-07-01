Never has the term "Must win" been more appropriate than in this one.



Will Maria, Stewart and Pellisier be at the top level to try and hammer a nail in our top 8 ambitions?



We are getting back to some semblance of order apart from the news that Iain Thornley is busted for 6 weeks.



Dragons absolutely have to win this match and comfortably to give themselves some semblance of momentum and a chance of nicking their way out of trouble.



It will be interesting to see the crowds reaction to Myler and how he goes knowing he will soon be out of the pit of misery that has been Stade GB in 2017.