1, there arent enough referees. Too few at all level of the games leaves us with a position where we the refs we have are the best we have got but unfortunately there arent of a high enough quality. This is because not only do too few start and too many stop at a low level but also because we lose a ridiculous amount of the few elite ones we have.



I've mentioned before, as part of academy contracts all players should be trained to be referees, should have to referee youth/amateur games which would not only give them an idea about what its like to referee a game, but also some of those who don't make it will have a natural affinity for it and naturally some will filter to refereeing as a way of staying in the game.



2. The rules themselves. They are written and officiated in a way that invites controversy. We sometimes try and force rules to be black and white and that sometimes forces a referee to make what feels to everyone like a wrong decision.



3. We hamstring ourselves with the process we take. Take for example the VR. He is a fully trained, fully qualified referee. He is probably of a high position to the touch judges. He should be consulted constantly. On Report seems a bit mental when you remember we have someone sat there with all the angles doing nothing other than watching incidents. What is the benefit of saying hang on lets look at that later when it can be done now?



4. The ruck. its a mess. A complete lottery. I think its random nature builds a lot of the resentment towards refs.



Agree - particularly with point 4, but I'd also add in more emphasis on the attacker keeping control of the ball.If we make the defenders release/roll away completely after each tackle is called held - no 'dominant tackle' or peeling off and then make the attacker actually play the ball properly, it will naturally bring more control to the ref - the speed of the game would remain relatively the same, as defenders having to release would speed it up, but the attacker having to regain feet and play it properly would balance it out... but it will not have a detrimental effect on the viewer. But it gets bodies out of the way and would be enough to allow the ref that better view of the PTB.Also, whilst I don't want to get rid of the stripping rule completely, there needs to be more emphasis on the attacker keeping hold of the ball. I hate seeing players take the ball into contact in 1 arm, then lose it as the defenders wrap the ball, or lose it trying to regain their feet for a quick play the ball and then the defender gets pinged just for having his arms in the area. This is where it's really inconsistently applied at the moment and makes everyone get frustrated as they believe their team is hard done to on the 50/50 calls. Only blatant reefing at the ball should be penalised - the attackers would be forced to take contact with the ball in 2 hands - and I actually think that would then improve their skill set, as if the balls in 2 hands, a late pass/offload is always a possibility - carting it up 1 armed is dumb dumb rugby. This would also slow the game slightly..I believe the changes above would get rid of the majority of 50/50 calls out of the game, would get rid of the majority of the wrestle and would maybe slow the game down by a precious extra second or so per play the ball - the cumulative effect of that will be huge for both the referee and the viewer.