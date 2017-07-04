DGM

It's an awful job.



They have 26 blokes all making a concerted effort to con them. They have to make sure what is happening around the ball is all ok, yet also keep an eye on the defensive line. They have to check the PTB is correct, and also at the very same time that markers are square etc. They get abused by fans, sometimes players, have their performances analysed and criticised by pundits and coaches, all for what wont be a great deal of money.



Judder Man wrote: I think so too, and it won't stop us criticising referees until it gets addressed by the RFL. We have the respect campaign towards officials which has got progressive worse but its not helped by officials becoming too familiar with players by "coaching them" and speaking on a first name basis.

Both players and Club Coaches do there homework and know how to manipulate the ref in a certain way, conning the ref is epidemic, the media and supporters put a lot of pressure on referees a lot of it quite righty so but if the ref has to make around a thousand decisions in a game he's bound to get a few decisions wrong. Its up to the RFL so those incorrect decisions do not have a direct impact on the result of the game which is happening more and more this season.



I know some fans will be outraged but, mistakes by the officials are part and parcel of the game and is precisely the reason why we have video refs.

It's time that the media stopped dissecting every decision (you can always find some issue if you look hard enough) and stay positive about the game.

Of course, there are some absolute howlers from time to time and it's right that they are highlighted but, what do we want from the game ?

I know some fans will be outraged but, mistakes by the officials are part and parcel of the game and is precisely the reason why we have video refs.

It's time that the media stopped dissecting every decision (you can always find some issue if you look hard enough) and stay positive about the game.

Of course, there are some absolute howlers from time to time and it's right that they are highlighted but, what do we want from the game ?

We already have 26 players trying to get what they can for their team and perhaps we'd be better served in letting the officials just get on with their job and we must stop players "cosying up" to the officials (Luke Gale springs to mind) and prevent them form trying to influence the ref.

Wouldn't it be interesting if during commentary and post-match analysis, instead of focusing on the ref, the ever increasing collection of people with a microphone and an opinion, which they have for money, berated individual players for making a rubbish pass, dropping the ball, bombing a try, or giving away a stupid penalty; imagine the outrage from the supporters of the team in question, if their players were consistently targeted in such a way?



I think aggrieved but ill-informed moaning about officiating has its place - fans can do it to their hearts content on the terraces, in the pub and on here; where it becomes egregious and problematic is when respected (correctly or otherwise) pundits, coaches and players do it - and fuel the belief that a particular ref is incompetent, stupid, or has an agenda - it validates the otherwise ill-informed, and creates a narrative that makes the atmosphere toxic.



The RFL do have some work to do around match officials - clearly, the rate of attrition of FT refs would cause alarm in any organisation - but the ref's themselves can't be blamed for everything; they're only as good as their training and development makes them, and it's a bloody thankless, awful job which 99% of us wouldn't do for a gold pig, even if we could.



For me there are 4 issues with officiating:



1, there arent enough referees. Too few at all level of the games leaves us with a position where we the refs we have are the best we have got but unfortunately there arent of a high enough quality. This is because not only do too few start and too many stop at a low level but also because we lose a ridiculous amount of the few elite ones we have.



I've mentioned before, as part of academy contracts all players should be trained to be referees, should have to referee youth/amateur games which would not only give them an idea about what its like to referee a game, but also some of those who don't make it will have a natural affinity for it and naturally some will filter to refereeing as a way of staying in the game.



2. The rules themselves. They are written and officiated in a way that invites controversy. We sometimes try and force rules to be black and white and that sometimes forces a referee to make what feels to everyone like a wrong decision.



3. We hamstring ourselves with the process we take. Take for example the VR. He is a fully trained, fully qualified referee. He is probably of a high position to the touch judges. He should be consulted constantly. On Report seems a bit mental when you remember we have someone sat there with all the angles doing nothing other than watching incidents. What is the benefit of saying hang on lets look at that later when it can be done now?



4. The ruck. its a mess. A complete lottery. I think its random nature builds a lot of the resentment towards refs.



SmokeyTA wrote: For me there are 4 issues with officiating:



1, there arent enough referees. Too few at all level of the games leaves us with a position where we the refs we have are the best we have got but unfortunately there arent of a high enough quality. This is because not only do too few start and too many stop at a low level but also because we lose a ridiculous amount of the few elite ones we have.



I've mentioned before, as part of academy contracts all players should be trained to be referees, should have to referee youth/amateur games which would not only give them an idea about what its like to referee a game, but also some of those who don't make it will have a natural affinity for it and naturally some will filter to refereeing as a way of staying in the game.



2. The rules themselves. They are written and officiated in a way that invites controversy. We sometimes try and force rules to be black and white and that sometimes forces a referee to make what feels to everyone like a wrong decision.



3. We hamstring ourselves with the process we take. Take for example the VR. He is a fully trained, fully qualified referee. He is probably of a high position to the touch judges. He should be consulted constantly. On Report seems a bit mental when you remember we have someone sat there with all the angles doing nothing other than watching incidents. What is the benefit of saying hang on lets look at that later when it can be done now?



4. The ruck. its a mess. A complete lottery. I think its random nature builds a lot of the resentment towards refs.



Agree with all of that.



Willzay wrote: I think the level of abuse refs get from fans is becoming a downright disgrace. Joe Cobb got plenty of stick from Widnes fans and Tim Roby left for Australia. Yes some of the senior ones might make amateur mistakes now and again, but what's going to happen when no one in the country wants to be a RL referee?



Thing is some of the refs that have left have pointed the finger at the RFL and how the MO department is run so can't just point the finger at fan criticism.



Thing is some of the refs that have left have pointed the finger at the RFL and how the MO department is run so can't just point the finger at fan criticism.

See Thaler, one of if not our best ref ATM has been demoted to the Championship for the 2nd consecutive week to ref a Toulouse match. He was deemed good enough for a high profile Warrington/Wigan cup game 2 weeks ago but hasn't got a SL game since. Seems to have happened a few times now Thaler has been demoted to the Championship unlike others. Maybe points at an issue between Thaler and Ganson when we have one of our better referees not getting SL's games.

DGM wrote: It's an awful job.



They have 26 blokes all making a concerted effort to con them. They have to make sure what is happening around the ball is all ok, yet also keep an eye on the defensive line. They have to check the PTB is correct, and also at the very same time that markers are square etc. They get abused by fans, sometimes players, have their performances analysed and criticised by pundits and coaches, all for what wont be a great deal of money.



Unfortunately, a lot of this is due to the clubs and players. There has to be a culture change, but that'll take a while to come through. We could in theory have two referees set up by 2018, which I think would help.



