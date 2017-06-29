WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Referees

Thu Jun 29, 2017 7:42 am
A great article in the Mirror on just what preparation the officials in our game do.

http://www.mirror.co.uk/sport/rugby-league/life-super-league-referee-take-10696400

I think we (including me) all find it easy to get on the officials back when clearly they are trying their best.

This and the Ian Smith piece on the BBC last wee has left me thinking much more about my attitude to refs.

Thu Jun 29, 2017 10:10 am
I felt really bad for the referee in the Giants v Wigan match last week.
He made a couple of errors (against both sides) and totally lost his way.
He sadly isn't to blame as much as the players who throw the ball away looking for a penalty, who trap the oppositions arm in the tackle, and basically just spend more time kidding the ref than getting on with the game.
It's no wonder fans get on the back of the ref when that's all our players do too.

Off the pitch I think the RFL need to invest in better training programmes and get more referees in the game so we can have two on the pitch. ALSO, promote linesmen to get involved more. They only ever seem to run on if a fight as broke out.

