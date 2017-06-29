A great article in the Mirror on just what preparation the officials in our game do.
http://www.mirror.co.uk/sport/rugby-league/life-super-league-referee-take-10696400
I think we (including me) all find it easy to get on the officials back when clearly they are trying their best.
This and the Ian Smith piece on the BBC last wee has left me thinking much more about my attitude to refs.
