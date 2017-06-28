WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Naughty Step AKA RFL Disciplinary

Board index RLFANS MAIN The Virtual Terrace Naughty Step AKA RFL Disciplinary

 
Post a reply

Naughty Step AKA RFL Disciplinary

Post Wed Jun 28, 2017 9:58 pm
knockersbumpMKII Bronze RLFANS Member
Bronze RLFANS Member

Joined: Mon Jul 28, 2008 2:41 pm
Posts: 3787
Location: Letchworth Garden City,
Think both JJB and Maguire got off lightly, JJBs deliberate dangerous strike to the head (plus afters on the ground) and a one match ban for a grade C of effing and jeffing to an official.

"The following cases will be heard this evening by an independent operational rules tribunal (HHJ Guy Kearl QC, Graeme Hallas & Andy Raleigh)"

Mark Percival (St Helens) - Pleaded guilty to Grade C Other contrary behaviour but challenged the grading. The Independent Operational Rules Tribunal upheld the grading. Received one-match ban, £300 fine.

Rangi Chase (Widnes) - Pleaded guilty to Grade B strikes with shoulder. Received two-match ban, £300 fine.

Tony Gigot (Catalans) - Pleaded not guilty to Grade C Disputing decision using aggressive body language, found not guilty.

Jamie Jones-Buchanan (Leeds) - Pleaded guilty to Grade A strikes with shoulder. Received one-match ban, £300 fine.

Danny McGuire (Leeds) - Pleaded guilty to Grade C foul language towards match official. Received one-match ban, £300 fine.

Lewis Galbraith (Rochdale) - Grade F Verbal abuse based on race, colour, religion, gender, sexual preference, disability, national or ethnic origin or any other form of Unacceptable Behaviour or Language. Hearing adjourned until later date.

Sam Gee (Oldham) - Grade C striking

The following players have taken the option of an Early Guilty Plea, with outcomes as follows:

Willie Isa (Wigan) - no suspension
Chris Annakin (Wakefield) - no suspension
Brad Fash (Hull FC) - no suspension
Anthony Walker (Rochdale) - no suspension
Corey Hanson (Hemel) - no suspension

Re: Naughty Step AKA RFL Disciplinary

Post Wed Jun 28, 2017 10:09 pm
Saddened! User avatar
Gold RLFANS Member
Gold RLFANS Member

Joined: Thu Jul 10, 2003 3:52 pm
Posts: 27660
Location: Warrington
What do the grades even mean these days? How can chase be a B and get 2 games, JJB be an A and get one game, McGuire get a C and get 1 game. It maketh no sense.

Are there any stats available on the number of charges v number of games banned? Wigan seem to have players up every week, but barely ever get a ban.

Who is online

Users browsing this forum: Bearded, Biff Tannen, Brid B&W, Bulls Boy 2011, CM Punk, cravenpark1, easthullwesty, GUBRATS, knockersbumpMKII, Loyal Leeds Fan, Mable_Syrup, matthew, mwindass, PrinterThe, Yahoo [Bot] and 123 guests

Quick Reply

Subject: Message:
   
Post a reply

Return to The Virtual Terrace




All views expressed are those of the author and not necessarily those of the RLFANS.COM or it's subsites.

Whilst every effort is made to ensure that news stories, articles and images are correct, we cannot be held responsible for errors. However, if you feel any material on this website is copyrighted or incorrect in any way please contact us using the link at the top of the page so we can remove it or negotiate copyright permission.

RLFANS.COM, the owners of this website, is not responsible for the content of its sub-sites or posts, please email the author of this sub-site or post if you feel you find an article offensive or of a choice nature that you disagree with.

Copyright 1999 - 2017 RLFANS.COM

POSTSONLINEMEMBERSRECORD (DATE)YOUR TEAM
4,593,4221,86376,0624,491 (28-03-2016)SET
LOGIN HERE
or REGISTER for more features!.
  Thu : 10:50
NRL
PARRAMATTA
v
CANTERBURY
TV
  
  Thu : 20:00
SL
LEEDS
v
ST. HELENS
TV
  
  Fri : 09:00
NRL
GOLD COAST
v
ST GEORGE
TV
  
  Fri : 10:50
NRL
BRISBANE
v
MELBOURNE
TV
  
  Sat : 06:00
NRL
SYDNEY
v
CRONULLA
TV
  
  Sat : 08:30
NRL
MANLY
v
NZ WARRIORS
TV
  
  Sat : 10:30
NRL
CANBERRA
v
NQL COWBOYS
TV
  
  Sat : 18:00
SL
CATALANS
v
LEIGH
TV
  
 > Sat : 18:30
SL
WAKEFIELD
v
WARRINGTON < 
  Sat : 18:30
CH1
BARROW
v
GLOUC  
  Sat : 19:00
SL
CASTLEFORD
v
HULL FC  
  Sun : 05:00
NRL
NEWCASTLE
v
WESTS
TV
  
  Sun : 07:00
NRL
SOUTHS
v
PENRITH
TV
  
  Sun : 14:00
CH1
OXFORD
v
CELTIC  
  Sun : 14:00
CH1
WHITEHAVEN
v
KEIGHLEY  
  Sun : 14:00
CH1
HEMEL
v
SOUTH WALES  
  Sun : 15:00
CH
HULL KR
v
LONDON  
  Sun : 15:00
CH
OLDHAM
v
TOULOUSE  
  Sun : 15:00
CH
DEWSBURY
v
ROCHDALE  
  Sun : 15:00
CH
FEATHERSTONE
v
BATLEY  
ALL SCORES PROVIDED BY RLFANS.COM