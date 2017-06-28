Think both JJB and Maguire got off lightly, JJBs deliberate dangerous strike to the head (plus afters on the ground) and a one match ban for a grade C of effing and jeffing to an official.



"The following cases will be heard this evening by an independent operational rules tribunal (HHJ Guy Kearl QC, Graeme Hallas & Andy Raleigh)"



Mark Percival (St Helens) - Pleaded guilty to Grade C Other contrary behaviour but challenged the grading. The Independent Operational Rules Tribunal upheld the grading. Received one-match ban, £300 fine.



Rangi Chase (Widnes) - Pleaded guilty to Grade B strikes with shoulder. Received two-match ban, £300 fine.



Tony Gigot (Catalans) - Pleaded not guilty to Grade C Disputing decision using aggressive body language, found not guilty.



Jamie Jones-Buchanan (Leeds) - Pleaded guilty to Grade A strikes with shoulder. Received one-match ban, £300 fine.



Danny McGuire (Leeds) - Pleaded guilty to Grade C foul language towards match official. Received one-match ban, £300 fine.



Lewis Galbraith (Rochdale) - Grade F Verbal abuse based on race, colour, religion, gender, sexual preference, disability, national or ethnic origin or any other form of Unacceptable Behaviour or Language. Hearing adjourned until later date.



Sam Gee (Oldham) - Grade C striking



The following players have taken the option of an Early Guilty Plea, with outcomes as follows:



Willie Isa (Wigan) - no suspension

Chris Annakin (Wakefield) - no suspension

Brad Fash (Hull FC) - no suspension

Anthony Walker (Rochdale) - no suspension

Corey Hanson (Hemel) - no suspension