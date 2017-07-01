WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Ben barba's ban upheld

Re: Ben barba's ban upheld

Post Sat Jul 01, 2017 11:24 am
Saddened! wrote:
That's probably been very rare. How many players moved clubs with an active suspension in place? Why would there be a history of this when bans above 4 games are incredibly rare in the sport. It's not even relevant, clubs appeal bans all the time, for example Wigan appealing Ben Flower's ban.


Off the top of my head Hull KR signed Travis Burns knowing that he was banned for a long stretch. He served it out before he could play.

And far from poor Benny boy being a lost innocent you are aware this is his second offence in this category? He was caught in 2015 as well - no ban then.

Anyway I'm wasting my time going on further on this. For once the RFL have got something right so enjoy your whinging for the next few weeks.
