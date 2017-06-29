number 6

tenerifeRhino wrote: It is up to Saints. But I'm sure the ban would not be held up in a sports arbitration hearing here in the UK.





by the time they appeal to them his ban will be served



number 6 wrote: by the time they appeal to them his ban will be served



Yeh you are probably right. I wonder why it took Saints so long to put the appeal in.



Enforcing the ban here is absolutely the correct decision. Look at it as a misconduct issue. We have had enough players coming over from Aus with a suspension hanging over them and they have served it out here before they get on the field. Nobody else seems to have whined like Stains, its just an accepted, known problem taken into account when the player signs. Reciprocal sentencing and once served Barba will be free to begin playing in the NRL with no further suspension and sniff away to his heart's delight (as long as nobody is watching).



If the RFL let him play straight away then they look pathetically weak on discipline but worse than that they are morally aligning themselves with the French RU, one of the most corrupt, dishonest and historically criminal sporting organisations of all time. We don't really want that do we? Saddened!

Erik the not red wrote: Enforcing the ban here is absolutely the correct decision. Look at it as a misconduct issue. We have had enough players coming over from Aus with a suspension hanging over them and they have served it out here before they get on the field. Nobody else seems to have whined like Stains, its just an accepted, known problem taken into account when the player signs. Reciprocal sentencing and once served Barba will be free to begin playing in the NRL with no further suspension and sniff away to his heart's delight (as long as nobody is watching).



If the RFL let him play straight away then they look pathetically weak on discipline but worse than that they are morally aligning themselves with the French RU, one of the most corrupt, dishonest and historically criminal sporting organisations of all time. We don't really want that do we?



Whilst I agree on the moral side of things, it's also irrelevant. You can't ban someone because of your moral compass being offended. EVERY Super League club would have appealed it had they signed him, and EVERY club would if they could have done, every club has players with skeletons in the closet and there are numerous current players who have been caught doing what Barba did and who didn't receive a ban or even any publicity as the clubs kept it in house and there is no ban for doing coke in the off season as it's not performance enhancing in the long term as defined by WADA.



Whilst I agree on the moral side of things, it's also irrelevant. You can't ban someone because of your moral compass being offended. EVERY Super League club would have appealed it had they signed him, and EVERY club would if they could have done, every club has players with skeletons in the closet and there are numerous current players who have been caught doing what Barba did and who didn't receive a ban or even any publicity as the clubs kept it in house and there is no ban for doing coke in the off season as it's not performance enhancing in the long term as defined by WADA.

A lot of moral high ground taking from fans on this issue, which I get, but Saints haven't done anything any other side in SL wouldn't. It'll be interesting to see if Saints accept it now or push it through CAS, I'm sure they'd win in a proper, professional setting.



Are you sure that every club would do this because I simply don't believe it?



First most, if not all clubs, look into a player's background and some have a policy of not signing players with known issues (a description which I'm sure you will agree fits Barba). So in a way they are rarely in a situation like this.



Second, when they have signed known "characters" I can't recall any examples of where they have fought any RL related bans - would you care to enlighten me with examples?



Your point about other clubs having bad boys is irrelevant - we have all heard stories about some players and I'm not inclined to believe that they are all fiction. However they haven't been publicly named and shamed like Barba has and without solid evidence there is not much that can be done. Barba was stupid/unlucky (whatever your POV is) enough to get caught. Its like being done for speeding, everyone does it but most get away with it - doesn't give you the right to whinge and avoid punishment if you are caught though. Tough luck you might think but he and Stains need to shut up, serve out his time and start afresh. Its not as if they didn't know his situation before he signed. Saddened!

Erik the not red wrote: Are you sure that every club would do this because I simply don't believe it?



First most, if not all clubs, look into a player's background and some have a policy of not signing players with known issues (a description which I'm sure you will agree fits Barba). So in a way they are rarely in a situation like this.



I'm sure they do, but I'll bet there isn't a single side in either SL or the NRL that hasn't signed or maintained the contract of a player who has failed a drugs test or been arrested for a serious crime or a breach in morality.



Gareth Hock at Wigan, disciplined for it, cheered back into the side as a hero. Leigh signed Hock. Warrington signed Joel Monaghan.



Catalans are a known and well established get out of jail free card for disgraced NRL players, Greg Bird as an example. Beau Falloon signed for Leeds, Greg Johnson for Salford and Steve Michaels at Hull FC. Scott Moore at Wakefield. Richard Owen, Wakefield, Leon Pryce when he signed for Hull. All very naughty boys who my Gran would be dead against signing.



Recreational drug use in Rugby League in this country is pretty widespread. From two minutes on Google I've found between 2003 and 2008 there were 48 players caught under RFL testing. Only 30 were received any sort of disciplinary proceedings as the others were outside of competition or not performance enhancing. There weren't 18 players sacked in that timeframe. 20 players were caught in the NRL in one day of post Mad-Monday testing. 20! Again, not 20 sackings.



I'm sure they do, but I'll bet there isn't a single side in either SL or the NRL that hasn't signed or maintained the contract of a player who has failed a drugs test or been arrested for a serious crime or a breach in morality.

Gareth Hock at Wigan, disciplined for it, cheered back into the side as a hero. Leigh signed Hock. Warrington signed Joel Monaghan.

Catalans are a known and well established get out of jail free card for disgraced NRL players, Greg Bird as an example. Beau Falloon signed for Leeds, Greg Johnson for Salford and Steve Michaels at Hull FC. Scott Moore at Wakefield. Richard Owen, Wakefield, Leon Pryce when he signed for Hull. All very naughty boys who my Gran would be dead against signing.

Recreational drug use in Rugby League in this country is pretty widespread. From two minutes on Google I've found between 2003 and 2008 there were 48 players caught under RFL testing. Only 30 were received any sort of disciplinary proceedings as the others were outside of competition or not performance enhancing. There weren't 18 players sacked in that timeframe. 20 players were caught in the NRL in one day of post Mad-Monday testing. 20! Again, not 20 sackings.

This case is very unusual and probably unprecedented. Saints want him in the side as early as possible as he's a world class player. Saints are nowhere near as ruthless and cutthroat as some other sides in SL.



One big elephant in the room that you have missed, all of these bad boys weren't under an NRL/RFL suspension when they signed with their new clubs. Their bad behaviour was either ancient history and they had done their time or was not considered relevant to the RFL. Barba is under a current NRL ban. He is obviously unrepentant about this and unable to face up to the consequences of his actions as shown by his flight to French yawnion. I, and I suspect most people, have no problem with Barba playing once he has served his ban, but his actions after the ban and Stains efforts to get round it are nothing short of disgraceful.



And I'm still waiting for examples of other clubs trying to get around active bans on players they have signed. bren2k

Saddened! wrote: This case is very unusual and probably unprecedented. Saints want him in the side as early as possible as he's a world class player. Saints are nowhere near as ruthless and cutthroat as some other sides in SL.



That being the case, perhaps Saints would have been wiser to look into the likelihood of them being allowed to swerve his ban *before* they signed him?

bren2k wrote: That being the case, perhaps Saints would have been wiser to look into the likelihood of them being allowed to swerve his ban *before* they signed him?



Why? We were going to sign him anyway, even if he was only available next season he's still more than worth having. He'll be the best player in Super League by an enormous distance if he stays through the winter. Saints knew he would probably have to serve it, just did what any club would do and ask the question. A proper system being in place with the NRL would have helped. I'm sure future bans on either side of the pond will be better worded from now on.

Erik the not red wrote: He is obviously unrepentant about this and unable to face up to the consequences of his actions as shown by his flight to French yawnion. I, and I suspect most people, have no problem with Barba playing once he has served his ban, but his actions after the ban and Stains efforts to get round it are nothing short of disgraceful.



But you are clearly there just spouting from your high horse without having knowledge of the facts. Barba didn't go to French Union to try to escape the ban, he agreed a new contract with Cronulla but the NRL refused to sanction it. Not his choice, but I'm sure he's aware it was his fault as he was clearly willing to sit out the ban in the NRL. Barba also hasn't said a word on the subject, so I'm not sure how you can he's unable to face up to his actions. A bit of perspective is perhaps needed here, his crimes aren't serious, not like assault or domestic violence that many clubs here have ignored in the past. Recreational drug use, whilst not great, is a very widespread issue amongst young men in the UK and Australia and isn't usually considered a criminal offense. A 12 game ban for a player they won't allow to sign a contract is pretty stupid, especially given the corresponding ban in Super League is 0 games. It's not like Saints have kicked off about it either, they asked for clarification, they got the usual amateurish nonsense from the RFL so asked for an independent hearing. Nothing scandalous in there that I can see. No "Free Ben Barba" t-shirts on show.



Erik the not red wrote: And I'm still waiting for examples of other clubs trying to get around active bans on players they have signed.



That's probably been very rare. How many players moved clubs with an active suspension in place? Why would there be a history of this when bans above 4 games are incredibly rare in the sport. It's not even relevant, clubs appeal bans all the time, for example Wigan appealing Ben Flower's ban.



