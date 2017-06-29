Erik the not red wrote:
Are you sure that every club would do this because I simply don't believe it?
First most, if not all clubs, look into a player's background and some have a policy of not signing players with known issues (a description which I'm sure you will agree fits Barba). So in a way they are rarely in a situation like this.
I'm sure they do, but I'll bet there isn't a single side in either SL or the NRL that hasn't signed or maintained the contract of a player who has failed a drugs test or been arrested for a serious crime or a breach in morality.
Gareth Hock at Wigan, disciplined for it, cheered back into the side as a hero. Leigh signed Hock. Warrington signed Joel Monaghan.
Catalans are a known and well established get out of jail free card for disgraced NRL players, Greg Bird as an example. Beau Falloon signed for Leeds, Greg Johnson for Salford and Steve Michaels at Hull FC. Scott Moore at Wakefield. Richard Owen, Wakefield, Leon Pryce when he signed for Hull. All very naughty boys who my Gran would be dead against signing.
Recreational drug use in Rugby League in this country is pretty widespread. From two minutes on Google I've found between 2003 and 2008 there were 48 players caught under RFL testing. Only 30 were received any sort of disciplinary proceedings as the others were outside of competition or not performance enhancing. There weren't 18 players sacked in that timeframe. 20 players were caught in the NRL in one day of post Mad-Monday testing. 20! Again, not 20 sackings.
This case is very unusual and probably unprecedented. Saints want him in the side as early as possible as he's a world class player. Saints are nowhere near as ruthless and cutthroat as some other sides in SL.