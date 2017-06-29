Are you sure that every club would do this because I simply don't believe it?



First most, if not all clubs, look into a player's background and some have a policy of not signing players with known issues (a description which I'm sure you will agree fits Barba). So in a way they are rarely in a situation like this.



Second, when they have signed known "characters" I can't recall any examples of where they have fought any RL related bans - would you care to enlighten me with examples?



Your point about other clubs having bad boys is irrelevant - we have all heard stories about some players and I'm not inclined to believe that they are all fiction. However they haven't been publicly named and shamed like Barba has and without solid evidence there is not much that can be done. Barba was stupid/unlucky (whatever your POV is) enough to get caught. Its like being done for speeding, everyone does it but most get away with it - doesn't give you the right to whinge and avoid punishment if you are caught though. Tough luck you might think but he and Stains need to shut up, serve out his time and start afresh. Its not as if they didn't know his situation before he signed.