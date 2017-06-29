WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Ben barba's ban upheld

Board index RLFANS MAIN The Virtual Terrace Ben barba's ban upheld

 
Post a reply

Re: Ben barba's ban upheld

Post Thu Jun 29, 2017 9:41 am
number 6 User avatar
Gold RLFANS Member
Gold RLFANS Member

Joined: Mon Aug 01, 2005 6:46 pm
Posts: 10346
tenerifeRhino wrote:
It is up to Saints. But I'm sure the ban would not be held up in a sports arbitration hearing here in the UK.



by the time they appeal to them his ban will be served :lol:

Re: Ben barba's ban upheld

Post Thu Jun 29, 2017 9:43 am
tenerifeRhino Strong-running second rower
Strong-running second rower

Joined: Tue Nov 29, 2011 1:09 pm
Posts: 352
number 6 wrote:
by the time they appeal to them his ban will be served :lol:


Yeh you are probably right. I wonder why it took Saints so long to put the appeal in.

Re: Ben barba's ban upheld

Post Thu Jun 29, 2017 3:37 pm
Erik the not red Cheeky half-back
Cheeky half-back

Joined: Fri Jan 29, 2010 4:53 pm
Posts: 690
Enforcing the ban here is absolutely the correct decision. Look at it as a misconduct issue. We have had enough players coming over from Aus with a suspension hanging over them and they have served it out here before they get on the field. Nobody else seems to have whined like Stains, its just an accepted, known problem taken into account when the player signs. Reciprocal sentencing and once served Barba will be free to begin playing in the NRL with no further suspension and sniff away to his heart's delight (as long as nobody is watching).

If the RFL let him play straight away then they look pathetically weak on discipline but worse than that they are morally aligning themselves with the French RU, one of the most corrupt, dishonest and historically criminal sporting organisations of all time. We don't really want that do we?

Re: Ben barba's ban upheld

Post Fri Jun 30, 2017 1:38 pm
Saddened! User avatar
Gold RLFANS Member
Gold RLFANS Member

Joined: Thu Jul 10, 2003 3:52 pm
Posts: 27670
Location: Warrington
Erik the not red wrote:
Enforcing the ban here is absolutely the correct decision. Look at it as a misconduct issue. We have had enough players coming over from Aus with a suspension hanging over them and they have served it out here before they get on the field. Nobody else seems to have whined like Stains, its just an accepted, known problem taken into account when the player signs. Reciprocal sentencing and once served Barba will be free to begin playing in the NRL with no further suspension and sniff away to his heart's delight (as long as nobody is watching).

If the RFL let him play straight away then they look pathetically weak on discipline but worse than that they are morally aligning themselves with the French RU, one of the most corrupt, dishonest and historically criminal sporting organisations of all time. We don't really want that do we?


Whilst I agree on the moral side of things, it's also irrelevant. You can't ban someone because of your moral compass being offended. EVERY Super League club would have appealed it had they signed him, and EVERY club would if they could have done, every club has players with skeletons in the closet and there are numerous current players who have been caught doing what Barba did and who didn't receive a ban or even any publicity as the clubs kept it in house and there is no ban for doing coke in the off season as it's not performance enhancing in the long term as defined by WADA.

A lot of moral high ground taking from fans on this issue, which I get, but Saints haven't done anything any other side in SL wouldn't. It'll be interesting to see if Saints accept it now or push it through CAS, I'm sure they'd win in a proper, professional setting.

Re: Ben barba's ban upheld

Post Fri Jun 30, 2017 2:42 pm
Erik the not red Cheeky half-back
Cheeky half-back

Joined: Fri Jan 29, 2010 4:53 pm
Posts: 690
Are you sure that every club would do this because I simply don't believe it?

First most, if not all clubs, look into a player's background and some have a policy of not signing players with known issues (a description which I'm sure you will agree fits Barba). So in a way they are rarely in a situation like this.

Second, when they have signed known "characters" I can't recall any examples of where they have fought any RL related bans - would you care to enlighten me with examples?

Your point about other clubs having bad boys is irrelevant - we have all heard stories about some players and I'm not inclined to believe that they are all fiction. However they haven't been publicly named and shamed like Barba has and without solid evidence there is not much that can be done. Barba was stupid/unlucky (whatever your POV is) enough to get caught. Its like being done for speeding, everyone does it but most get away with it - doesn't give you the right to whinge and avoid punishment if you are caught though. Tough luck you might think but he and Stains need to shut up, serve out his time and start afresh. Its not as if they didn't know his situation before he signed.

Re: Ben barba's ban upheld

Post Fri Jun 30, 2017 7:22 pm
Saddened! User avatar
Gold RLFANS Member
Gold RLFANS Member

Joined: Thu Jul 10, 2003 3:52 pm
Posts: 27670
Location: Warrington
Erik the not red wrote:
Are you sure that every club would do this because I simply don't believe it?

First most, if not all clubs, look into a player's background and some have a policy of not signing players with known issues (a description which I'm sure you will agree fits Barba). So in a way they are rarely in a situation like this.


I'm sure they do, but I'll bet there isn't a single side in either SL or the NRL that hasn't signed or maintained the contract of a player who has failed a drugs test or been arrested for a serious crime or a breach in morality.

Gareth Hock at Wigan, disciplined for it, cheered back into the side as a hero. Leigh signed Hock. Warrington signed Joel Monaghan.

Catalans are a known and well established get out of jail free card for disgraced NRL players, Greg Bird as an example. Beau Falloon signed for Leeds, Greg Johnson for Salford and Steve Michaels at Hull FC. Scott Moore at Wakefield. Richard Owen, Wakefield, Leon Pryce when he signed for Hull. All very naughty boys who my Gran would be dead against signing.

Recreational drug use in Rugby League in this country is pretty widespread. From two minutes on Google I've found between 2003 and 2008 there were 48 players caught under RFL testing. Only 30 were received any sort of disciplinary proceedings as the others were outside of competition or not performance enhancing. There weren't 18 players sacked in that timeframe. 20 players were caught in the NRL in one day of post Mad-Monday testing. 20! Again, not 20 sackings.

This case is very unusual and probably unprecedented. Saints want him in the side as early as possible as he's a world class player. Saints are nowhere near as ruthless and cutthroat as some other sides in SL.
Previous

Who is online

Users browsing this forum: Channel Islander, CM Punk, Darwinsdad, HKRYorkie, Marcus Notsquare, mrpurfect, Parkside Freddie, Shazbaz, sirlesboyd, tad rhino, Willzay, Ziggy Stardust and 101 guests

Quick Reply

Subject: Message:
   
Post a reply

Return to The Virtual Terrace




All views expressed are those of the author and not necessarily those of the RLFANS.COM or it's subsites.

Whilst every effort is made to ensure that news stories, articles and images are correct, we cannot be held responsible for errors. However, if you feel any material on this website is copyrighted or incorrect in any way please contact us using the link at the top of the page so we can remove it or negotiate copyright permission.

RLFANS.COM, the owners of this website, is not responsible for the content of its sub-sites or posts, please email the author of this sub-site or post if you feel you find an article offensive or of a choice nature that you disagree with.

Copyright 1999 - 2017 RLFANS.COM

POSTSONLINEMEMBERSRECORD (DATE)YOUR TEAM
4,594,2841,68976,0664,491 (28-03-2016)SET
LOGIN HERE
or REGISTER for more features!.
 FT 
Fri : 09:00
NRL
GOLD COAST
20
- 10ST GEORGE
TV
  
 FT 
Fri : 10:50
NRL
BRISBANE
12
- 42MELBOURNE
TV
  
 NOW 
Fri : 20:00
SL
CASTLEFORD
14
- 4HULL FC
  
McMeeken Try, Gale Goal
  Sat : 06:00
NRL
SYDNEY
v
CRONULLA
TV
  
  Sat : 08:30
NRL
MANLY
v
NZ WARRIORS
TV
  
  Sat : 10:30
NRL
CANBERRA
v
NQL COWBOYS
TV
  
  Sat : 17:00
SL
CATALANS
v
LEIGH
TV
  
  Sat : 18:30
CH1
BARROW
v
GLOUC  
 > Sat : 18:30
SL
WAKEFIELD
v
WARRINGTON < 
  Sun : 05:00
NRL
NEWCASTLE
v
WESTS
TV
  
  Sun : 07:00
NRL
SOUTHS
v
PENRITH
TV
  
  Sun : 14:00
CH1
OXFORD
v
CELTIC  
  Sun : 14:00
CH1
WHITEHAVEN
v
KEIGHLEY  
  Sun : 14:00
CH1
HEMEL
v
SOUTH WALES  
  Sun : 15:00
CH
HULL KR
v
LONDON  
  Sun : 15:00
CH
SHEFFIELD
v
SWINTON  
  Sun : 15:00
CH
OLDHAM
v
TOULOUSE  
  Sun : 15:00
CH
FEATHERSTONE
v
BATLEY  
  Sun : 15:00
SL
WIGAN
v
WIDNES
TV
  
  Sun : 15:00
SL
SALFORD
v
HUDDERSFIELD  
ALL SCORES PROVIDED BY RLFANS.COM