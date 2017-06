Willzay wrote: And it's similar in football where if a player is banned in the Champions League where if he moves to a different country he is still banned. Not exactly the same, but similar. IMO well done to the RFL for not caving in to a few uppity Saints officials.

Any club would have appealed the decision to ban him. And whilst I understand the moral objections to it, the fact that the wording of the ban was so specific that it only applied to the NRL left it wide open to an appeal. I'm pretty sure it wouldn't stand up if Saints took it further as the RFL and NRL have retrospectively changed the ban.