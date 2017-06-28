WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Ben barba's ban upheld

Ben barba's ban upheld

Post Wed Jun 28, 2017 7:04 pm
As it should be. We can't very well as a sport act all up in arms when a player "retires" to join the other code but then fail to uphold a ban from the same sport given in a different country.
Saints knew the risk when they signed him- he has already served a couple of games.
Re: Ben barba's ban upheld

Post Wed Jun 28, 2017 7:16 pm
Good

Re: Ben barba's ban upheld

Post Wed Jun 28, 2017 7:23 pm
So does that mean he will go back to the NRL?
Re: Ben barba's ban upheld

Post Wed Jun 28, 2017 7:59 pm
JEAN CAPDOUZE wrote:
So does that mean he will go back to the NRL?


I doubt it. He's banned there too.
King Monkey wrote:
Maybe a spell in prison would do Graham good.

At least he'd lose his virginity.

Re: Ben barba's ban upheld

Post Wed Jun 28, 2017 10:04 pm
jools wrote:
As it should be.


It's another example of the RFL's weakness and incompetence to be honest. You and a lot of other people are getting all tree-huggy-Corbyn-voting-hug-ISIS-and-they'll-not-kill-anyone-hippified over this.

Do you know what the punishment is in Super League for what Ben Barba did? It's nothing. Zilch, nadda, nowt. 12 games still seem reasonable?

If it's because of some 'RL Bros' attitude towards the NRL, do you think for a minute they'd even care whether a player was banned in Super League? Would it even cross their minds? No, because they see us anything outside of their country as being nothing.

The NRL being the arrogant, conceited, insular people they are didn't think for one minute Barba would do something as backwards as signing for a Super League side. They just didn't see it as a possibility and they worded the ban very specifically to stop Barba playing in the NRL. It clearly states that it only begins once his overseas sporting commitments are completed. But yeah, we'll ignore that as well like the RFL have.

How many of the Super League sides do you think would have just accepted his ban and not appealed? The answer is zero.

If Barba had signed for Leeds or Wigan, do you think he'd have been banned? No, me neither. The RFL have created a policy with the NRL and created a ban for Barba that didn't exist. Last week Wigan were let off with clearly breaking a specific operational rule in having to move their game as someone had a family party booked at their stadium.

And the end of the day it doesn't really matter. Saints aren't good enough to reach the top 4 this season, Barba in the side or not. But it's another example of the RFL being corrupt and incompetent. It's going to look great on Sky when Saints are singing 'F the RFL' in between the Leeds tries tomorrow.

Re: Ben barba's ban upheld

Post Wed Jun 28, 2017 10:10 pm
The NRL won't make him serve a ban over there if he serves it in SL, which he is now doing. As for the comment above, the NRL agreed with the RFL and Leeds that Segeyaro wouldn't be allowed to play whilst still registered with Leeds so they didn't just dismiss our league.

Saints knew the score when they signed him and I bet Barba is secretly delighted to get the ban served over here and get himself back in the NRL in 2018.

