jools wrote: As it should be.

It's another example of the RFL's weakness and incompetence to be honest. You and a lot of other people are getting all tree-huggy-Corbyn-voting-hug-ISIS-and-they'll-not-kill-anyone-hippified over this.Do you know what the punishment is in Super League for what Ben Barba did? It's nothing. Zilch, nadda, nowt. 12 games still seem reasonable?If it's because of some 'RL Bros' attitude towards the NRL, do you think for a minute they'd even care whether a player was banned in Super League? Would it even cross their minds? No, because they see us anything outside of their country as being nothing.The NRL being the arrogant, conceited, insular people they are didn't think for one minute Barba would do something as backwards as signing for a Super League side. They just didn't see it as a possibility and they worded the ban very specifically to stop Barba playing in the NRL. It clearly states that it only begins once his overseas sporting commitments are completed. But yeah, we'll ignore that as well like the RFL have.How many of the Super League sides do you think would have just accepted his ban and not appealed? The answer is zero.If Barba had signed for Leeds or Wigan, do you think he'd have been banned? No, me neither. The RFL have created a policy with the NRL and created a ban for Barba that didn't exist. Last week Wigan were let off with clearly breaking a specific operational rule in having to move their game as someone had a family party booked at their stadium.And the end of the day it doesn't really matter. Saints aren't good enough to reach the top 4 this season, Barba in the side or not. But it's another example of the RFL being corrupt and incompetent. It's going to look great on Sky when Saints are singing 'F the RFL' in between the Leeds tries tomorrow.