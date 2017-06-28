WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - CATALANS TRAVEL PROGRAM

Post Wed Jun 28, 2017 5:15 pm
Foti with the goaty
RLFANS Site Sponsor

Joined: Mon Feb 16, 2004 1:40 pm
Posts: 1589
Location: France
DEAR LEIGH FANS , great turn out, a massive 10 coaches well done ! Its going to be a great atmosphere :)

Just a last minute notice: If anyone has not received their airport transfer vouchers or pickup times for the match, please get in touch asap.

Or if you have any questions, please do not hesitate in contacting us enquiries@catalansporttours.com.

If someone could get this message onto the official Leigh board , would be great

Thank you and see you in Perpignan

David Foti
[b]www.catalansporttours.com
CATALANS DRAGONS AND RLFANS.COM OFFICIAL PARTNERS[/b]

Users browsing this forum: Foti with the goaty, frank1, Nozzy, Peter Kay, propforward 2338, SaleSlim, shropshire-leyther and 134 guests

