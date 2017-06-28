DEAR LEIGH FANS , great turn out, a massive 10 coaches well done ! Its going to be a great atmosphere
Just a last minute notice: If anyone has not received their airport transfer vouchers or pickup times for the match, please get in touch asap.
Or if you have any questions, please do not hesitate in contacting us enquiries@catalansporttours.com.
If someone could get this message onto the official Leigh board , would be great
Thank you and see you in Perpignan
David Foti
Just a last minute notice: If anyone has not received their airport transfer vouchers or pickup times for the match, please get in touch asap.
Or if you have any questions, please do not hesitate in contacting us enquiries@catalansporttours.com.
If someone could get this message onto the official Leigh board , would be great
Thank you and see you in Perpignan
David Foti