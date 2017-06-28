|
Alan
|
I've seen some tripe come out from the Disciplinary in recent years, but find this one hard to believe! Apparently, degrees of dissent depend on how many fingers you show the officials, when you complain about their decisions1http://www.rugby-league.com/the_rfl/dis ... #advSearch
(key in Tony Gigot in the search field)
For the record, Gigot was sin-binned two minutes later (or was it three?
) for dissent!
|
|
Wed Jun 28, 2017 2:46 pm
|
|
Well there's two fingers from me to that!
|
|
Wed Jun 28, 2017 8:31 pm
|
|
That was not the offence he was sin binned for. He was sin binned for applauding the referee right in front of his face following a Warrington try.
|
|
Wed Jun 28, 2017 9:09 pm
|
Alan
|
EVVO wrote:
That was not the offence he was sin binned for. He was sin binned for applauding the referee right in front of his face following a Warrington try.
I realise that Evvo - as I said, his sin-binning came just two minutes after his two-fingered (sorry, three-fingered) gesture to the touch judge, in a separate incident.
The officials and the review panel seemed to think the first misdemeanour was a two-fingered gesture, along with some verbals, but apparently they were counting in English! Coincidentally, Gigot had a lengthy ban overturned (for allegedly refusing a drug test) in the week prior to playing at Leigh - a game in which he starred, and certainly didn't look like a player who hadn't been training with his team mates for a lengthy spell.
|
|
Thu Jun 29, 2017 7:33 am
|
|
EVVO wrote:
That was not the offence he was sin binned for. He was sin binned for applauding the referee right in front of his face following a Warrington try.
What I find strange is that he wasn't charged for this particular incident
With my rose tinted glasses taken off I can understand the difference between a 2 and 3 fingered gesture - 2 fingers clearly has a meaning, don't believe that 3 has.
Catalan and a number of clubs seem prepared to challenge their players charges, something that we don't appear to do on most occasions
|
|
Thu Jun 29, 2017 8:47 am
|
|
ColD wrote:
What I find strange is that he wasn't charged for this particular incident
With my rose tinted glasses taken off I can understand the difference between a 2 and 3 fingered gesture - 2 fingers clearly has a meaning, don't believe that 3 has.
Catalan and a number of clubs seem prepared to challenge their players charges, something that we don't appear to do on most occasions
I understand the difference, but what I don't understand is how the review panel didn't see the third finger! Not seen it myself, so can't comment on which one was right.
We do challenge charges on occaision. Acton was given a not guilty verdict this season, and I think they even challenged the trip charge. Biggest mistake was taking the egp for McNally's contact with the ref, but up until that week, anybody with that charge was getting nailed. Then suddenly, they let Houston off after he flattened the ref!
|
|
Thu Jun 29, 2017 9:53 am
|
|
It does need a shake up. More clarity on the definitions of the citings is required. A trip is intent and should carry a standard grading for the offence,because one looks more malicious than another doesn't take the intent away.
When Mcnally is flapping his arms around, could that not be construed as "disputes decision using aggressive body language"..
Too many grey areas surrounding the definitions.
|
|
Thu Jun 29, 2017 9:54 am
|
|
Alan wrote:
I realise that Evvo - as I said, his sin-binning came just two minutes after his two-fingered (sorry, three-fingered) gesture to the touch judge, in a separate incident.
The officials and the review panel seemed to think the first misdemeanour was a two-fingered gesture, along with some verbals, but apparently they were counting in English! Coincidentally, Gigot had a lengthy ban overturned (for allegedly refusing a drug test) in the week prior to playing at Leigh - a game in which he starred, and certainly didn't look like a player who hadn't been training with his team mates for a lengthy spell.
Thanks for clearing that up for me Alan.
I must read the whole post. I followed the link and didn't read your last line.
|
|