I've seen some tripe come out from the Disciplinary in recent years, but find this one hard to believe! Apparently, degrees of dissent depend on how many fingers you show the officials, when you complain about their decisions1
http://www.rugby-league.com/the_rfl/dis ... #advSearch (key in Tony Gigot in the search field)
For the record, Gigot was sin-binned two minutes later (or was it three? ) for dissent!
http://www.rugby-league.com/the_rfl/dis ... #advSearch (key in Tony Gigot in the search field)
For the record, Gigot was sin-binned two minutes later (or was it three? ) for dissent!