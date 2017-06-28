Beverley Races anyone



I have 2 Punters Packages left due to 2 people not enabling to go now for next Saturday 8th July.



Punters package includes=Entrance in normally £15 on the day.

Race-Card

Free Pint of Lager/or glass of Wine.

Free Pie n Peas.

Free £2 Tote Bet.

Normally £25.00 each will except £15.00 per package.

Offer does include Coach Travel with us at £10.00pp, Everybody else is paying £13.00 each so another discount.



The Coach leaves at 11.00am at Speedibake Car barrier entrance Collingsway Cathedral Retail park near Cinema and Bingo.

Anybody fancy it PM me asap or get in touch at match first come first served .



Cheers

Acko



Up The Trin