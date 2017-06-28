So it appears the 'leading contender' from each SL club are in negotiations for a RFL central contract.I like the idea of these contracts, at least the RFL are trying to do something about the player drain. What I don't agree with is why it has to be one player from each club. As far as I understand it the central contract would be on top of whatever each player is getting paid at their club and could easily apply if said player moves clubs providing he stays within SL. IMO the RFL should be looking at the top talent irrespective of who they play for. These contracts benefit the player, not the club.