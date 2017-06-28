WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Central Contracts

Central Contracts

Post Wed Jun 28, 2017 12:09 pm
Trainman Cheeky half-back
Cheeky half-back

Joined: Wed Feb 17, 2016 3:59 pm
Posts: 554
https://www.theguardian.com/sport/2017/ ... -st-helens

So it appears the 'leading contender' from each SL club are in negotiations for a RFL central contract.

I like the idea of these contracts, at least the RFL are trying to do something about the player drain. What I don't agree with is why it has to be one player from each club. As far as I understand it the central contract would be on top of whatever each player is getting paid at their club and could easily apply if said player moves clubs providing he stays within SL. IMO the RFL should be looking at the top talent irrespective of who they play for. These contracts benefit the player, not the club.

Users browsing this forum: Biff Tannen, bigalf, BiltonRobin, Brid B&W, Carisma HFC, DannyB, Fully, Ganson's Optician, Google Adsense [Bot], Hightown Tiger, HXSparky, infamous grouse, knockersbumpMKII, le penguin, Lebron James, Levrier, pocket 4's, proper-shaped-balls, Smith's Brolly, Stanley Unwin, TheButcher, Trainman and 163 guests

Subject: Message:
   
