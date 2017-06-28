WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Sky sports changing?

Board index RLFANS MAIN The Virtual Terrace Sky sports changing?

 
Post a reply

Sky sports changing?

Post Wed Jun 28, 2017 11:48 am
Levrier Strong-running second rower
Strong-running second rower

Joined: Tue Aug 27, 2013 10:28 am
Posts: 426
Are we about to find out our true worth when we end up on the Sky bargain basement channel? Football gets two dedicated channels that I will not be forced to pay for :ROCKS:

Re: Sky sports changing?

Post Wed Jun 28, 2017 11:50 am
Levrier Strong-running second rower
Strong-running second rower

Joined: Tue Aug 27, 2013 10:28 am
Posts: 426
Someone else beat me to this by 10 seconds.

Who is online

Users browsing this forum: Alffi_7, Biff Tannen, BiltonRobin, Carisma HFC, Ganson's Optician, Grimmy, Hightown Tiger, HXSparky, Kevs Head, knockersbumpMKII, Leyther_Matt, Little Ivor, LyndsayGill, Patterdale, pocket 4's, proper-shaped-balls, Smith's Brolly, Trainman, Tricky2309, Wigg'n, wrencat1873 and 138 guests

Quick Reply

Subject: Message:
   
Post a reply

Return to The Virtual Terrace




All views expressed are those of the author and not necessarily those of the RLFANS.COM or it's subsites.

Whilst every effort is made to ensure that news stories, articles and images are correct, we cannot be held responsible for errors. However, if you feel any material on this website is copyrighted or incorrect in any way please contact us using the link at the top of the page so we can remove it or negotiate copyright permission.

RLFANS.COM, the owners of this website, is not responsible for the content of its sub-sites or posts, please email the author of this sub-site or post if you feel you find an article offensive or of a choice nature that you disagree with.

Copyright 1999 - 2017 RLFANS.COM

POSTSONLINEMEMBERSRECORD (DATE)YOUR TEAM
4,593,1432,22876,0624,491 (28-03-2016)SET
LOGIN HERE
or REGISTER for more features!.
  Thu : 10:50
NRL
PARRAMATTA
v
CANTERBURY
TV
  
  Thu : 20:00
SL
LEEDS
v
ST. HELENS
TV
  
  Fri : 09:00
NRL
GOLD COAST
v
ST GEORGE
TV
  
  Fri : 10:50
NRL
BRISBANE
v
MELBOURNE
TV
  
  Sat : 06:00
NRL
SYDNEY
v
CRONULLA
TV
  
  Sat : 08:30
NRL
MANLY
v
NZ WARRIORS
TV
  
  Sat : 10:30
NRL
CANBERRA
v
NQL COWBOYS
TV
  
  Sat : 18:00
SL
CATALANS
v
LEIGH
TV
  
 > Sat : 18:30
SL
WAKEFIELD
v
WARRINGTON < 
  Sat : 18:30
CH1
BARROW
v
GLOUC  
  Sat : 19:00
SL
CASTLEFORD
v
HULL FC  
  Sun : 05:00
NRL
NEWCASTLE
v
WESTS
TV
  
  Sun : 07:00
NRL
SOUTHS
v
PENRITH
TV
  
  Sun : 14:00
CH1
OXFORD
v
CELTIC  
  Sun : 14:00
CH1
WHITEHAVEN
v
KEIGHLEY  
  Sun : 14:00
CH1
HEMEL
v
SOUTH WALES  
  Sun : 15:00
CH
HULL KR
v
LONDON  
  Sun : 15:00
CH
OLDHAM
v
TOULOUSE  
  Sun : 15:00
CH
DEWSBURY
v
ROCHDALE  
  Sun : 15:00
CH
FEATHERSTONE
v
BATLEY  
ALL SCORES PROVIDED BY RLFANS.COM