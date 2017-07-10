WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - New sky packages

Post Mon Jul 10, 2017 3:33 pm
The commercial reality is that it's highly unluckiest Sky will be making these changes to reduce the amount being paid for their packages.
Sure they'll have lots of spin on how it's good for their customers, and there'll be pockets of examples where certain individuals will save - but ultimately, they'll have crunched the numbers and will know if the customer base remains as is, they'll earn more.
At absolute best there might be a short term reduction, but they'll be working on a longer term plan that will see profits rise - they're a business after all.

Post Mon Jul 10, 2017 4:15 pm
just had to renew my streaming.. £60 for the year.. £5 a month...all channels.
Post Mon Jul 10, 2017 4:39 pm
How much if that money you pay goes back into the sports that you watch ?

Post Mon Jul 10, 2017 4:40 pm
How much of that money you pay goes back into the sports that you watch ?

Post Mon Jul 10, 2017 4:40 pm
Post Mon Jul 10, 2017 5:18 pm
caslad75 wrote:
I've read that a few times myself and come to the conclusion that it must mean that these 'biggest live events' will be exclusive to the Main Event Channel, which will only be available to those with all Sports Channels. I may be wrong, but thats how I've interpreted it. The question is 'what are these biggest live events' going to be?



"Main Event channel: is a bonus channel showing live content from the other Sky Sports channels at the same time as it is available on such channels. Only available with the Sky Sports Complete Pack."
