The commercial reality is that it's highly unluckiest Sky will be making these changes to reduce the amount being paid for their packages.

Sure they'll have lots of spin on how it's good for their customers, and there'll be pockets of examples where certain individuals will save - but ultimately, they'll have crunched the numbers and will know if the customer base remains as is, they'll earn more.

At absolute best there might be a short term reduction, but they'll be working on a longer term plan that will see profits rise - they're a business after all.