shinymcshine wrote: I don't understand this (taken from the Sky Sports website):



"A new Main Event channel dedicated to the biggest live events from across our channels - available to customers with the full range of Sky Sports channels"



If I've got the full range of Sky Sport channels, why would I need a Main Event channel dedicated to the biggest live events from those channels, unless some events are going to be exclusive to the Main Event channel ?

I've read that a few times myself and come to the conclusion that it must mean that these 'biggest live events' will be exclusive to the Main Event Channel, which will only be available to those with all Sports Channels. I may be wrong, but thats how I've interpreted it. The question is 'what are these biggest live events' going to be?