Re: New sky packages

Post Thu Jul 06, 2017 10:05 am
Erik the not red wrote:
I presume you are referring to Rupert Murdoch and his empire here? Tax dodging, phone hacking, bribing public officials, subverting democracy though deliberate misinformation... the list is endless


No I'm not; I'm referring to the silly idea that if you think something is too expensive or not worth the asking price, you are entitled to steal it.

I don't disagree with any of your analysis by the way - he's an odious individual - but so are plenty of business owners; I don't like Mike Ashley for example, but I don't help myself to the latest Nike trainers from Sports Direct as a form of protest.

Re: New sky packages

Post Mon Jul 10, 2017 11:33 am
Seems like these changes are imminent, coming into effect from July 18th.
The promo piece from Sky has the RL down on either Sky Sports Action or Sky Sports Arena. Right now it doesn't specify which, so my guess is they will be clever with it and will alternate which channels the RL matches are on thereby forcing us to subscribe to both channels rather than just one of them.
Still no details of prices.

Re: New sky packages

Post Mon Jul 10, 2017 11:52 am
£18 per month for a single channel. £22 for two, £26 for three £27.50 for all sports is reported in the press. It doesn't make it clear if this will be the same for virgin customers.

Re: New sky packages

Post Mon Jul 10, 2017 2:19 pm
From what I can see, it is going to work out dearer for me. I currently get Sky Sports for £18 because of the discount you get when you have movies. What i'll end up with is 2 sports channels for an extra £4. Doesn't look great to me.

Re: New sky packages

Post Mon Jul 10, 2017 2:27 pm
I don't understand this (taken from the Sky Sports website):

"A new Main Event channel dedicated to the biggest live events from across our channels - available to customers with the full range of Sky Sports channels"

If I've got the full range of Sky Sport channels, why would I need a Main Event channel dedicated to the biggest live events from those channels, unless some events are going to be exclusive to the Main Event channel ?

Re: New sky packages

Post Mon Jul 10, 2017 2:32 pm
shinymcshine wrote:
I don't understand this (taken from the Sky Sports website):

"A new Main Event channel dedicated to the biggest live events from across our channels - available to customers with the full range of Sky Sports channels"

If I've got the full range of Sky Sport channels, why would I need a Main Event channel dedicated to the biggest live events from those channels, unless some events are going to be exclusive to the Main Event channel ?


I've read that a few times myself and come to the conclusion that it must mean that these 'biggest live events' will be exclusive to the Main Event Channel, which will only be available to those with all Sports Channels. I may be wrong, but thats how I've interpreted it. The question is 'what are these biggest live events' going to be?
