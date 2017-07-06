Erik the not red wrote:
I presume you are referring to Rupert Murdoch and his empire here? Tax dodging, phone hacking, bribing public officials, subverting democracy though deliberate misinformation... the list is endless
No I'm not; I'm referring to the silly idea that if you think something is too expensive or not worth the asking price, you are entitled to steal it.
I don't disagree with any of your analysis by the way - he's an odious individual - but so are plenty of business owners; I don't like Mike Ashley for example, but I don't help myself to the latest Nike trainers from Sports Direct as a form of protest.