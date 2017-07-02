Hessle Roader wrote: And why do you think this situation exists? If Murdoch's gang weren't so intent on robbing people there wouldn't be a problem. The fact that so many people have abandoned Sky is proof that they've had enough of such greed. A reasonable charge and folk will seriously consider coming back to them.

Sky "robbing" people, all comes down to the ridiculous deals that Football demand, the result being astronomical prices for everything else.At least if they extract the football costs form other sport packages, they may be able to offer them at a reasonable rate.As for illegal streaming, most people will have watched these without paying at some point but if everyone watched for free, Sky wouldn't be able to afford to sponsor certain sports and RL could be near the top of that list.It's the same as getting into games without paying.