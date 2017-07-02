WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - New sky packages

Post Sun Jul 02, 2017 1:07 pm
Hessle Roader
Bronze RLFANS Member

SmokeyTA wrote:
nonsense, i dont own a Bentley, it doesnt mean Bentley are robbing people.

So many people prepared to present themselves as stealing bread from robber barons to feed the homeless when they are just thieves stealing a luxury because they want it.


Presumably you don't own a Bentley because you can't afford one (supposition on my part), but the same argument applies to those people who can't afford Sky's high subscription charges.
Re: New sky packages

Post Sun Jul 02, 2017 3:24 pm
wrencat1873
Silver RLFANS Member

Hessle Roader wrote:
And why do you think this situation exists? If Murdoch's gang weren't so intent on robbing people there wouldn't be a problem. The fact that so many people have abandoned Sky is proof that they've had enough of such greed. A reasonable charge and folk will seriously consider coming back to them.


Sky "robbing" people, all comes down to the ridiculous deals that Football demand, the result being astronomical prices for everything else.
At least if they extract the football costs form other sport packages, they may be able to offer them at a reasonable rate.
As for illegal streaming, most people will have watched these without paying at some point but if everyone watched for free, Sky wouldn't be able to afford to sponsor certain sports and RL could be near the top of that list.
It's the same as getting into games without paying.

Re: New sky packages

Post Sun Jul 02, 2017 3:32 pm
Gold RLFANS Member

Hessle Roader wrote:
Presumably you don't own a Bentley because you can't afford one (supposition on my part), but the same argument applies to those people who can't afford Sky's high subscription charges.

Well, Yes. But thats why i dont have a Bentley, i didnt go and steal one and then blame it Bentley for their prices being to high.
bUsTiNyAbALLs wrote:
Do not converse with me you filthy minded deviant.


vastman wrote:
My rage isn't impotent luv, I'm frothing at the mouth actually.

Re: New sky packages

Post Sun Jul 02, 2017 6:54 pm
Free-scoring winger

Sky aren't robbing anyone. They offer a subscription service for a price.

There's free to air RL highlights through the BBC together with radio commentary on many matches through the BBC local radio service. You can watch NRL via Premier Sports from £9.99 too.

If you choose to go down the route of 'illegal streaming' then don't try to justify your actions through the 'its too expensive' line, you just want something for nothing.

Re: New sky packages

Post Mon Jul 03, 2017 5:19 pm
brearley84
Gold RLFANS Member

shinymcshine wrote:
Sky aren't robbing anyone. They offer a subscription service for a price.

There's free to air RL highlights through the BBC together with radio commentary on many matches through the BBC local radio service. You can watch NRL via Premier Sports from £9.99 too.

If you choose to go down the route of 'illegal streaming' then don't try to justify your actions through the 'its too expensive' line, you just want something for nothing.


alot of people have paid for the full package for years.... but when your neighbour is getting the same for free it makes sense :IDEA:
