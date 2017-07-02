WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - New sky packages

Board index RLFANS MAIN The Virtual Terrace New sky packages

 
Post a reply

Re: New sky packages

Post Sun Jul 02, 2017 1:07 pm
Hessle Roader User avatar
Bronze RLFANS Member
Bronze RLFANS Member

Joined: Sat Oct 07, 2006 10:43 am
Posts: 4005
Location: Drypool Bridge - watching out for invaders from the East.
SmokeyTA wrote:
nonsense, i dont own a Bentley, it doesnt mean Bentley are robbing people.

So many people prepared to present themselves as stealing bread from robber barons to feed the homeless when they are just thieves stealing a luxury because they want it.


Presumably you don't own a Bentley because you can't afford one (supposition on my part), but the same argument applies to those people who can't afford Sky's high subscription charges.
JOHNNY WHITELEY - A TRUE RUGBY LEAGUE LEGEND

Re: New sky packages

Post Sun Jul 02, 2017 3:24 pm
wrencat1873 User avatar
Silver RLFANS Member
Silver RLFANS Member

Joined: Sun Apr 24, 2011 7:28 pm
Posts: 8214
Hessle Roader wrote:
And why do you think this situation exists? If Murdoch's gang weren't so intent on robbing people there wouldn't be a problem. The fact that so many people have abandoned Sky is proof that they've had enough of such greed. A reasonable charge and folk will seriously consider coming back to them.


Sky "robbing" people, all comes down to the ridiculous deals that Football demand, the result being astronomical prices for everything else.
At least if they extract the football costs form other sport packages, they may be able to offer them at a reasonable rate.
As for illegal streaming, most people will have watched these without paying at some point but if everyone watched for free, Sky wouldn't be able to afford to sponsor certain sports and RL could be near the top of that list.
It's the same as getting into games without paying.

Re: New sky packages

Post Sun Jul 02, 2017 3:32 pm
SmokeyTA Gold RLFANS Member
Gold RLFANS Member

Joined: Wed May 24, 2006 11:59 pm
Posts: 22571
Hessle Roader wrote:
Presumably you don't own a Bentley because you can't afford one (supposition on my part), but the same argument applies to those people who can't afford Sky's high subscription charges.

Well, Yes. But thats why i dont have a Bentley, i didnt go and steal one and then blame it Bentley for their prices being to high.
//www.pngnrlbid.com

bUsTiNyAbALLs wrote:
Do not converse with me you filthy minded deviant.


vastman wrote:
My rage isn't impotent luv, I'm frothing at the mouth actually.
Previous

Who is online

Users browsing this forum: AntonyGiant, Budgiezilla, HAPEtobehere, indie43, jakeyg95, moxi1, Mr Partridge, mwindass, Richie, Smith's Brolly, SmokeyTA, wrencat1873 and 98 guests

Quick Reply

Subject: Message:
   
Post a reply

Return to The Virtual Terrace




All views expressed are those of the author and not necessarily those of the RLFANS.COM or it's subsites.

Whilst every effort is made to ensure that news stories, articles and images are correct, we cannot be held responsible for errors. However, if you feel any material on this website is copyrighted or incorrect in any way please contact us using the link at the top of the page so we can remove it or negotiate copyright permission.

RLFANS.COM, the owners of this website, is not responsible for the content of its sub-sites or posts, please email the author of this sub-site or post if you feel you find an article offensive or of a choice nature that you disagree with.

Copyright 1999 - 2017 RLFANS.COM

POSTSONLINEMEMBERSRECORD (DATE)YOUR TEAM
4,595,2521,74676,0694,491 (28-03-2016)SET
LOGIN HERE
or REGISTER for more features!.
 FT 
Sun : 00:01
CH1
TORONTO
64
- 22YORK
TV
  
 FT 
Sun : 05:00
NRL
NEWCASTLE
12
- 33WESTS
TV
  
 FT 
Sun : 07:00
NRL
SOUTHS
42
- 14PENRITH
TV
  
 FT 
Sun : 14:00
CH1
HEMEL
25
- 18SOUTH WALES  
 NOW 
Sun : 15:00
CH
SHEFFIELD
36
- 30SWINTON  
UPDATE!
Latest
 NOW 
Sun : 15:00
CH
HALIFAX
20
- 6BRADFORD  
Latest
 NOW 
Sun : 15:00
CH
OLDHAM
14
- 12TOULOUSE  
Latest
 NOW 
Sun : 15:00
CH
HULL KR
38
- 16LONDON  
UPDATE!
Latest
 NOW 
Sun : 15:00
CH
FEATHERSTONE
42
- 14BATLEY  
UPDATE!
Latest
 NOW 
Sun : 15:00
CH1
WHITEHAVEN
28
- 16KEIGHLEY  
Latest
 FT 
Sun : 15:00
CH1
WORKINGTON
46
- 16LONDON  
 NOW 
Sun : 15:00
CH1
DONCASTER
6
- 20NEWCASTLE  
Latest
 NOW 
Sun : 15:00
CH1
HUNSLET
42
- 24COVENTY  
Latest
 NOW 
Sun : 15:00
CH
DEWSBURY
34
- 4ROCHDALE  
Latest
 NOW 
Sun : 15:00
SL
SALFORD
36
- 14HUDDERSFIELD
  
Latest
 NOW 
Sun : 15:00
SL
WIGAN
22
- 12WIDNES
TV
  
UPDATE!
Latest LIVE ON SKY SPORTS
 NOW 
Sun : 16:00
CH1
OXFORD
0
- 24CELTIC  
Latest
ALL SCORES PROVIDED BY RLFANS.COM