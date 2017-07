HXSparky wrote: If only RL had the same problem, but sometimes the only way to watch a live premier league game is to find a streaming site. Despite the option being available in a vast number of countries in the world to pay to watch said game (possibly free in some countries), it's just not possible to do the same in the UK. Is it a surprise that folk in the UK turn to the likes of Kodi when they don't have any other option?



Ever been abroad in Europe? Strange how the bars all have every premier league game on, plus all the top foreign matches!

I mentioned this before I find it truly incredible that you can watch any PL match everywhere in the world apart from the country in which it is played and you have to pay £40 for the privilege of not picking which game you want to watch.I lived in the US for 3 years where every game of pro sport is available to watch through local, national or on demand services.