brearley84 wrote: yes sky sent a signal out to update all the nowtv boxes (Which they are the owners) and wiped off the streaming apps on them, had to buy a new box just not a nowtv one

I did consider an alternative box, but unfortunately living in Hull we are saddled with one network supplier (Kcom) and very slow Internet.So anything that relies on streaming just isn't an option, the supplier did suggest an IPTV solution, but until where in the 21st century it's satellite TV only.