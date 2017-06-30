WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - New sky packages

Post Fri Jun 30, 2017 5:53 am
All these so called Kodi box's are NOT kodi box's but are Android box's with a program called kodi that works on them, So should we ban all Android working devices then, which are capable of helping to stream live sports and films.

Slugger calling people Parasites is a bit ott when there's people Bombing Manchester Arena/Running over people on London bridge & Paris bombings & etc NOW they F###ing Parasites killing innocent Kids.

Back to op I hope sky do have a dedicated Rugby league channel you can just pay for instead of all the Nancyball prima donna's, Then I will sign back up no problem.


Re: New sky packages

Post Fri Jun 30, 2017 8:15 am
I am someone who got fed-up with been ripped off by sky, so went out and bought an "android" box that allowed me to watch sky, BT, and premier sports channels plus many more
After about 12 months, channels started to disappear, until most of what I wanted to watch had gone. The supplier told me sky had encrypted many channels because of illigal receivers and unfortunately the service had come to an end.
I reluctantly had to go back to sky for my sport fix, who incidentally gave me a very good deal as a returning customer.
The sky operator I delt with asked if I had been using another supplier for my service and went on say that sky are actively closing down all illigal streaming of their services or re-ecrypting the signal to confuse pirate transmitters.
She also said that within 12 months prosecutions against the bigger organisations will begin.

It would seem sky are fighting back,so before the new channels are up and running, I think many of these kodi type boxes won't be working anyway.
Re: New sky packages

Post Fri Jun 30, 2017 8:28 am
brearley84 wrote:
i dont have a kodi box, never seen one.

have another product thats on the market.

lots of different rules and regs going around.. depends which side of the law you fall on.

Any attempt to dishonestly receive pay t.v. programming is Illegal. There is no grey area it is expressly forbidden whichever system you abuse.
Re: New sky packages

Post Fri Jun 30, 2017 10:33 am
It seems most people are now switching from the card sharing to the IPTV system. People always find a way around the blocking/encryption. If Sky charged a reasonable price i would imagine most people would be happy to pay it.
Re: New sky packages

Post Fri Jun 30, 2017 10:51 am
There is a wierd attitude around IP that it has to compete with 'free' as a valid competitor that they dont have for anything else.

I mean you would expect these people wouldn t walk in to Currys and just pick up a tv and walk out with it and then argue it was fine because TVs are too expensive.
Re: New sky packages

Post Fri Jun 30, 2017 11:49 am
cravenpark1 wrote:
I have been with sky from the beginning from when it was a square dish and I have had the sports since then and the only thing I watch on the sports channel is rugby league so I pay for the rest of the rubbish that I do not watch but if we have our own channel what would we have to watch on it :!:

Could we not scale up Wigan TV to take in everyone?

Re: New sky packages

Post Fri Jun 30, 2017 11:58 am
Saddened! wrote:
I've not seen a single Kodi 'live' stream that is anything other than completely appalling.


you need to try another provider not kodi, they arent just the only product out there.
Re: New sky packages

Post Fri Jun 30, 2017 12:01 pm
BiltonRobin wrote:
I am someone who got fed-up with been ripped off by sky, so went out and bought an "android" box that allowed me to watch sky, BT, and premier sports channels plus many more
After about 12 months, channels started to disappear, until most of what I wanted to watch had gone. The supplier told me sky had encrypted many channels because of illigal receivers and unfortunately the service had come to an end.
I reluctantly had to go back to sky for my sport fix, who incidentally gave me a very good deal as a returning customer.
The sky operator I delt with asked if I had been using another supplier for my service and went on say that sky are actively closing down all illigal streaming of their services or re-ecrypting the signal to confuse pirate transmitters.
She also said that within 12 months prosecutions against the bigger organisations will begin.

It would seem sky are fighting back,so before the new channels are up and running, I think many of these kodi type boxes won't be working anyway.


yes sky sent a signal out to update all the nowtv boxes (Which they are the owners) and wiped off the streaming apps on them, had to buy a new box just not a nowtv one :wink:
Re: New sky packages

Post Fri Jun 30, 2017 12:02 pm
Jonesy's a Legend wrote:
you sound like you've got your knickers in a twist
so you reckon that every household in the world or even just the uk that has ever watched any pirate streams is going to get a court summons for doing so?
yeah right :lol:

more like the companies that stream the content will be targeted first and that their streaming is closed down or else they will face severe action


thats the one :thumb:

its the companies that stream the content that are targeted and illegal.
