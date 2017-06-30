I am someone who got fed-up with been ripped off by sky, so went out and bought an "android" box that allowed me to watch sky, BT, and premier sports channels plus many more

After about 12 months, channels started to disappear, until most of what I wanted to watch had gone. The supplier told me sky had encrypted many channels because of illigal receivers and unfortunately the service had come to an end.

I reluctantly had to go back to sky for my sport fix, who incidentally gave me a very good deal as a returning customer.

The sky operator I delt with asked if I had been using another supplier for my service and went on say that sky are actively closing down all illigal streaming of their services or re-ecrypting the signal to confuse pirate transmitters.

She also said that within 12 months prosecutions against the bigger organisations will begin.



It would seem sky are fighting back,so before the new channels are up and running, I think many of these kodi type boxes won't be working anyway.