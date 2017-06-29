Joined: Mon Mar 24, 2008 3:29 pm Posts: 1722 Location: in the stanningley club house
Slugger McBatt wrote:
Oh, it is. Try reading the Digital Economy Act 2017, which came in force in April, as a starting point.
Possessing a kodi box isn't illegal. Watching pirate streams on it is. I hope the court summons doesn't spoil your viewing.
you sound like you've got your knickers in a twist so you reckon that every household in the world or even just the uk that has ever watched any pirate streams is going to get a court summons for doing so? yeah right
more like the companies that stream the content will be targeted first and that their streaming is closed down or else they will face severe action
Joined: Sun Dec 19, 2004 1:46 pm Posts: 20083 Location: in bed between halle berry and jennifer aniston
I had sky for 25 years, paying full whack. I got fed up of terrible and arrogant customer service. I switched to BT and pay a fair amount for a box which, if i'm honest, isn't as good as skys. however the much cheaper coast and better customer service equals things out. however we only get sky sports 1 and 2, so with this likely to be football i'm not sure what we can do
If only RL had the same problem, but sometimes the only way to watch a live premier league game is to find a streaming site. Despite the option being available in a vast number of countries in the world to pay to watch said game (possibly free in some countries), it's just not possible to do the same in the UK. Is it a surprise that folk in the UK turn to the likes of Kodi when they don't have any other option?
Ever been abroad in Europe? Strange how the bars all have every premier league game on, plus all the top foreign matches!
I started reading it, but unless you're an Oxford/Cambridge qualified lawyer, I doubt you could make full sense of it. The jist seems to be that it opens up the possibility that streaming (sic) "illegal" content could be an offence, but the main point is around the provision of copyrighted material on the internet.
