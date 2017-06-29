WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - New sky packages

Re: New sky packages

Post Thu Jun 29, 2017 1:14 pm
bren2k
Gold RLFANS Member
Gold RLFANS Member

Joined: Wed Mar 24, 2010 6:32 pm
Posts: 13139
Location: Ossett
brearley84 wrote:
you cant record though


That's like nicking a car, then complaining to the victim that it doesn't have air-con.

Re: New sky packages

Post Thu Jun 29, 2017 3:14 pm
Slugger McBatt
Silver RLFANS Member
Silver RLFANS Member

Joined: Wed Jan 24, 2007 9:09 pm
Posts: 5115
Location: Over there
brearley84 wrote:
its not illegal.


Oh, it is. Try reading the Digital Economy Act 2017, which came in force in April, as a starting point.

Possessing a kodi box isn't illegal. Watching pirate streams on it is. I hope the court summons doesn't spoil your viewing.
WAKEFIELD TRINITY - MORE ANCIENT. MORE LOYAL.

Re: New sky packages

Post Thu Jun 29, 2017 3:59 pm
brearley84
Gold RLFANS Member
Gold RLFANS Member

Joined: Tue Feb 17, 2009 7:26 pm
Posts: 12906
Location: Huddersfield
Slugger McBatt wrote:
Oh, it is. Try reading the Digital Economy Act 2017, which came in force in April, as a starting point.

Possessing a kodi box isn't illegal. Watching pirate streams on it is. I hope the court summons doesn't spoil your viewing.


i dont have a kodi box, never seen one.

have another product thats on the market.

lots of different rules and regs going around.. depends which side of the law you fall on.
HUDDERSFIELD
-
THE BIRTHPLACE OF RUGBY LEAGUE

Re: New sky packages

Post Thu Jun 29, 2017 5:43 pm
Jonesy's a Legend
Free-scoring winger
Free-scoring winger

Joined: Mon Mar 24, 2008 3:29 pm
Posts: 1722
Location: in the stanningley club house
Slugger McBatt wrote:
Oh, it is. Try reading the Digital Economy Act 2017, which came in force in April, as a starting point.

Possessing a kodi box isn't illegal. Watching pirate streams on it is. I hope the court summons doesn't spoil your viewing.


you sound like you've got your knickers in a twist
so you reckon that every household in the world or even just the uk that has ever watched any pirate streams is going to get a court summons for doing so?
yeah right :lol:

more like the companies that stream the content will be targeted first and that their streaming is closed down or else they will face severe action
Brian McDermott paraphrased Peter Fox.
"He'd say if we had 13 Bernard Dwyers we wouldn't lose many RL games. It's the same for us with JJB"

Re: New sky packages

Post Thu Jun 29, 2017 5:59 pm
tad rhino
Gold RLFANS Member
Gold RLFANS Member

Joined: Sun Dec 19, 2004 1:46 pm
Posts: 20083
Location: in bed between halle berry and jennifer aniston
I had sky for 25 years, paying full whack. I got fed up of terrible and arrogant customer service. I switched to BT and pay a fair amount for a box which, if i'm honest, isn't as good as skys. however the much cheaper coast and better customer service equals things out.
however we only get sky sports 1 and 2, so with this likely to be football i'm not sure what we can do

Re: New sky packages

Post Thu Jun 29, 2017 6:28 pm
tad rhino
Gold RLFANS Member
Gold RLFANS Member

Joined: Sun Dec 19, 2004 1:46 pm
Posts: 20083
Location: in bed between halle berry and jennifer aniston
rang BT and they are waiting for sky to announce how its exactly going to work. they are hopeful of gaining more sky sports channels, rather than just 1 & 2 that they have now

Re: New sky packages

Post Thu Jun 29, 2017 11:24 pm
HXSparky
Free-scoring winger
Free-scoring winger

Joined: Thu Aug 30, 2007 10:23 pm
Posts: 1213
If only RL had the same problem, but sometimes the only way to watch a live premier league game is to find a streaming site. Despite the option being available in a vast number of countries in the world to pay to watch said game (possibly free in some countries), it's just not possible to do the same in the UK. Is it a surprise that folk in the UK turn to the likes of Kodi when they don't have any other option?

Ever been abroad in Europe? Strange how the bars all have every premier league game on, plus all the top foreign matches!

Re: New sky packages

Post Thu Jun 29, 2017 11:32 pm
HXSparky
Free-scoring winger
Free-scoring winger

Joined: Thu Aug 30, 2007 10:23 pm
Posts: 1213
Slugger McBatt wrote:
Oh, it is. Try reading the Digital Economy Act 2017, which came in force in April, as a starting point.

Possessing a kodi box isn't illegal. Watching pirate streams on it is. I hope the court summons doesn't spoil your viewing.


I started reading it, but unless you're an Oxford/Cambridge qualified lawyer, I doubt you could make full sense of it. The jist seems to be that it opens up the possibility that streaming (sic) "illegal" content could be an offence, but the main point is around the provision of copyrighted material on the internet.

Re: New sky packages

Post Thu Jun 29, 2017 11:34 pm
Saddened!
Gold RLFANS Member
Gold RLFANS Member

Joined: Thu Jul 10, 2003 3:52 pm
Posts: 27667
Location: Warrington
brearley84 wrote:
true... the channels come in HD so its just as good and free.. you cant record though but still dont want to pay £50 a month to record and rewind/forward.


I've not seen a single Kodi 'live' stream that is anything other than completely appalling.
