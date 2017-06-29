WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - New sky packages

New sky packages

Post Thu Jun 29, 2017 1:14 pm
bren2k
brearley84 wrote:
you cant record though


That's like nicking a car, then complaining to the victim that it doesn't have air-con.

Post Thu Jun 29, 2017 3:14 pm
Slugger McBatt
brearley84 wrote:
its not illegal.


Oh, it is. Try reading the Digital Economy Act 2017, which came in force in April, as a starting point.

Possessing a kodi box isn't illegal. Watching pirate streams on it is. I hope the court summons doesn't spoil your viewing.
WAKEFIELD TRINITY - MORE ANCIENT. MORE LOYAL.

Post Thu Jun 29, 2017 3:59 pm
brearley84
Slugger McBatt wrote:
Oh, it is. Try reading the Digital Economy Act 2017, which came in force in April, as a starting point.

Possessing a kodi box isn't illegal. Watching pirate streams on it is. I hope the court summons doesn't spoil your viewing.


i dont have a kodi box, never seen one.

have another product thats on the market.

lots of different rules and regs going around.. depends which side of the law you fall on.
Post Thu Jun 29, 2017 5:43 pm
Jonesy's a Legend
Slugger McBatt wrote:
Oh, it is. Try reading the Digital Economy Act 2017, which came in force in April, as a starting point.

Possessing a kodi box isn't illegal. Watching pirate streams on it is. I hope the court summons doesn't spoil your viewing.


you sound like you've got your knickers in a twist
so you reckon that every household in the world or even just the uk that has ever watched any pirate streams is going to get a court summons for doing so?
yeah right :lol:

more like the companies that stream the content will be targeted first and that their streaming is closed down or else they will face severe action
