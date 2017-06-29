Slugger McBatt wrote:
Oh, it is. Try reading the Digital Economy Act 2017, which came in force in April, as a starting point.
Possessing a kodi box isn't illegal. Watching pirate streams on it is. I hope the court summons doesn't spoil your viewing.
you sound like you've got your knickers in a twist
so you reckon that every household in the world or even just the uk that has ever watched any pirate streams is going to get a court summons for doing so?
yeah right
more like the companies that stream the content will be targeted first and that their streaming is closed down or else they will face severe action
