Bang wrote:
I watch things in prestine 1080p HD on Kodi. Sport, films, TV shows.
You could probably burgle a house as well if you really put your mind to it.
bUsTiNyAbALLs wrote:
Do not converse with me you filthy minded deviant.
vastman wrote:
My rage isn't impotent luv, I'm frothing at the mouth actually.
Thu Jun 29, 2017 11:10 am
SmokeyTA wrote:
Perhaps this is the opening for discussions with Sky re: the previous deal which should accelerate our discussions for the structure going forward.
Its an interesting change and one that has come earlier than i though, and a major change in Sky's business model. The atomisation of content will probably be the biggest change since the advent of Pay-tv.
There is a chance we could be at the forefront of it, a rugby league channel exists already, Rugby League needs to take control/ownership of it and for it to become the portal and starting point for RL.
The piece I read stated that Sky would continue to honour all existing contracts. So it doesn't sound like we'll be doing any negotiating until this current deal runs out in 2021 (I think?)
By which point the new structure might have shown Sky just how much money they can make from our sport.
Thu Jun 29, 2017 11:19 am
Nothus wrote:
The piece I read stated that Sky would continue to honour all existing contracts. So it doesn't sound like we'll be doing any negotiating until this current deal runs out in 2021 (I think?)
By which point the new structure might have shown Sky just how much money they can make from our sport.
sky will honour the contract, but what if the rfl is unhappy about being put on a lower budget channel, lower subscribers to that channel could impact future negotiations, even more now since our coverage has been diluted to just full games and a twenty minute highlight show on a monday (take away the ad break time)
Thu Jun 29, 2017 11:24 am
Nothus wrote:
The piece I read stated that Sky would continue to honour all existing contracts. So it doesn't sound like we'll be doing any negotiating until this current deal runs out in 2021 (I think?)
By which point the new structure might have shown Sky just how much money they can make from our sport.
Its more that it might be in both parties interest at this point to re-negotiate (if not now, in the near future) Our Structure is changing so what we are selling to them is going to change and they have major changes in their business model, there could be a much more mutually beneficial arrangement in this new world.
I mean, a Rugby League Channel already exists.
bUsTiNyAbALLs wrote:
Do not converse with me you filthy minded deviant.
vastman wrote:
My rage isn't impotent luv, I'm frothing at the mouth actually.
Thu Jun 29, 2017 11:27 am
SmokeyTA wrote:
Its more that it might be in both parties interest at this point to re-negotiate (if not now, in the near future) Our Structure is changing so what we are selling to them is going to change and they have major changes in their business model, there could be a much more mutually beneficial arrangement in this new world.
True, I think if the leagues are restructured then it would need the green light from Sky before it could happen, so it would make sense.
number 6 wrote:
sky will honour the contract, but what if the rfl is unhappy about being put on a lower budget channel, lower subscribers to that channel could impact future negotiations, even more now since our coverage has been diluted to just full games and a twenty minute highlight show on a monday (take away the ad break time)
Depends what our current contract says really. At the minute the RL seems to be on a different channel with each match they show, so I suspect the RFL originally agreed to be shown on whatever channel Sky wanted. If that is the case then they wouldn't have much of an argument.
Thu Jun 29, 2017 11:49 am
SmokeyTA wrote:
Its more that it might be in both parties interest at this point to re-negotiate (if not now, in the near future) Our Structure is changing so what we are selling to them is going to change and they have major changes in their business model, there could be a much more mutually beneficial arrangement in this new world.
I mean, a Rugby League Channel already exists.
That's twice you have said a rugby league channel Exists tell me were please
Thu Jun 29, 2017 11:50 am
