SmokeyTA wrote: Its more that it might be in both parties interest at this point to re-negotiate (if not now, in the near future) Our Structure is changing so what we are selling to them is going to change and they have major changes in their business model, there could be a much more mutually beneficial arrangement in this new world.

number 6 wrote: sky will honour the contract, but what if the rfl is unhappy about being put on a lower budget channel, lower subscribers to that channel could impact future negotiations, even more now since our coverage has been diluted to just full games and a twenty minute highlight show on a monday (take away the ad break time)

True, I think if the leagues are restructured then it would need the green light from Sky before it could happen, so it would make sense.Depends what our current contract says really. At the minute the RL seems to be on a different channel with each match they show, so I suspect the RFL originally agreed to be shown on whatever channel Sky wanted. If that is the case then they wouldn't have much of an argument.